LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA NAMES NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR

SYDNEY, 20 February 2020 - LG Electronics Australia has announced the appointment of its new Managing Director, Dan Lim.

Mr. Lim comes from a senior global role within LG in Korea and brings deep international experience and understanding of LG to the role. He has also worked within LG Electronics Australia in the past.

LG Electronics Australia said Mr. Lim will help the company further grow and continue to meet the needs of changing customers in this market: “Under the new leadership of Mr. Lim LG is well positioned to be one of Australia’s most loved and trusted brands.”

In commencing his new role Mr. Lim succeeds Mr. Youngik Lee, who has retired after five years of leading the organisation in Australia. LG Electronics Australia said Mr. Lee has made a significant contribution to the company and the local industry since taking on the Australian role in 2015.

Previous to this role, Mr. Lim was Vice President of Vacuum Cleaner Business Division in H&A at LG Electronics Headquarters in South Korea. As one his first duties as Managing Director, Mr. Lim will host a fundraiser event involving a South Korean major league baseball team, the LG Twins. The game will take place this Saturday at the Blacktown International Sports Park.

The company also recently announced the appointment of Gemma Lemieux as Marketing Director for the Australian market. Lemieux is a highly experienced marketing professional in the consumer electronics industry, having previously held senior roles with Panasonic and Samsung.

# # #

Media Contacts:

For further information, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Emma Miller, LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

0450 761 339

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.