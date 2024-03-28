LG ENHANCES SOCIAL CONNECTION FOR AGED CARE RESIDENTS WITH NEW CARE MESSENGER SOLUTION



SYDNEY, 21 March 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the availability of Care Messenger as part of the company’s innovative platform, Technology Partnership. Set to revolutionise the way aged care residents interact with staff and their loved ones, the Care Messenger provides an accessible and user-friendly communication solution to connect users with friends and family.

Unique to LG Hotel TV products, Care Messenger has been specifically designed to help aged care residents access and engage with the ever-evolving landscape of mobile communication technology tools, bridging the gap with an easy-to-use interface. Adding convenience for users when communicating with staff and loved ones, the solution contributes to improving the overall customer experience within aged care industry.

The latest innovation demonstrates the company’s commitment to becoming a Smart Life Solutions Company, delivering innovative solutions that address the changing needs of the aged care industry amid an ageing population, where the number of Australians aged over 65 is predicted to double within the next forty years, while the proportion of those aged over 85 will more than triple.1

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays, LG Electronics Australia commented on the Care Messenger solution:

“At LG Electronics, we pride ourselves on identifying unique and innovative technologies that will enhance the good into our customer’s lives. Understanding the opportunity we had to improve the resident experience of those staying in facilities fitted with LG Hotel TVs, we’re thrilled to be bringing Care Messenger to Australians.

With this innovative solution as part of our overarching Technology Partnership platform, the impact and experience of LG customers will be greatly enhanced”.

Understanding the TV as the central piece of technology most familiar to elderly people, Care Messenger has been designed for carers and family as a stress-free and easy to use platform to interact with their aged care residents.

For families, keeping in touch is made seamless thanks to a free and easy to use app available to download on mobile devices. By simply logging in with the allocated username connected to their elderly family member, users can send messages, photos and videos directly to their loved ones. With Care Messenger built into the LG TV, users will be able to control their responses and viewing of messages all via the LG TV remote, removing the need to learn a separate device and it’s connected stresses.

Care Messenger also enables simplified video calls, with family supporters able to directly call their loved ones to catch up and check in. What’s more, families can create multiple choice questions for their loved ones to answer, removing the necessity to type out long messages, providing a more seamless and enjoyable communication experience. For added piece of mind, the optional assist feature provides easy access to a pre-determined list of contacts to quickly request assistance in times of need. With features such as these, both aged care residents and their families can feel at ease knowing their loved ones are just the touch of a button away.

For organisations and residence management, easy coordination and communication between connected Care Messenger devices is granted through the management portal – an easy-to-use platform for staff to communicate and monitor activity of connected devices. Through this platform, organisations can share updates in staffing, events, visitors, and even catering, directly to residents, ensuring they are kept up to date with the day’s activities. Through the manager portal, organisations are also able to keep track of responses, whether TVs are turned on or off, and make video calls directly to a resident’s TV.

For Australian businesses and families, LG Electronics Business Solutions and Care Messenger will be providing packages including a LG Pro Centric TV and the Care Messenger Solution, making keeping in touch with loved ones easier than ever. For further information on product packages, availability, and pricing, please see https://lg.com/au/business/enquire-to-buy.