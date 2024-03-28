Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ENHANCES SOCIAL CONNECTION FOR AGED CARE RESIDENTS WITH NEW CARE MESSENGER SOLUTION

BUSINESS_SOLUTIONS 03/28/2024
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

 


SYDNEY, 21 March 2024 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has announced the availability of Care Messenger as part of the company’s innovative platform, Technology Partnership. Set to revolutionise the way aged care residents interact with staff and their loved ones, the Care Messenger provides an accessible and user-friendly communication solution to connect users with friends and family.

 

Unique to LG Hotel TV products, Care Messenger has been specifically designed to help aged care residents access and engage with the ever-evolving landscape of mobile communication technology tools, bridging the gap with an easy-to-use interface. Adding convenience for users when communicating with staff and loved ones, the solution contributes to improving the overall customer experience within aged care industry.

 

The latest innovation demonstrates the company’s commitment to becoming a Smart Life Solutions Company, delivering innovative solutions that address the changing needs of the aged care industry amid an ageing population, where the number of Australians aged over 65 is predicted to double within the next forty years, while the proportion of those aged over 85 will more than triple.1

 

Chris Wilson, Head of Information Displays, LG Electronics Australia commented on the Care Messenger solution:

 

“At LG Electronics, we pride ourselves on identifying unique and innovative technologies that will enhance the good into our customer’s lives. Understanding the opportunity we had to improve the resident experience of those staying in facilities fitted with LG Hotel TVs, we’re thrilled to be bringing Care Messenger to Australians.

 

With this innovative solution as part of our overarching Technology Partnership platform, the impact and experience of LG customers will be greatly enhanced”.

 

Understanding the TV as the central piece of technology most familiar to elderly people, Care Messenger has been designed for carers and family as a stress-free and easy to use platform to interact with their aged care residents.

 

For families, keeping in touch is made seamless thanks to a free and easy to use app available to download on mobile devices. By simply logging in with the allocated username connected to their elderly family member, users can send messages, photos and videos directly to their loved ones. With Care Messenger built into the LG TV, users will be able to control their responses and viewing of messages all via the LG TV remote, removing the need to learn a separate device and it’s connected stresses.

 

Care Messenger also enables simplified video calls, with family supporters able to directly call their loved ones to catch up and check in. What’s more, families can create multiple choice questions for their loved ones to answer, removing the necessity to type out long messages, providing a more seamless and enjoyable communication experience. For added piece of mind, the optional assist feature provides easy access to a pre-determined list of contacts to quickly request assistance in times of need. With features such as these, both aged care residents and their families can feel at ease knowing their loved ones are just the touch of a button away.

 

For organisations and residence management, easy coordination and communication between connected Care Messenger devices is granted through the management portal – an easy-to-use platform for staff to communicate and monitor activity of connected devices. Through this platform, organisations can share updates in staffing, events, visitors, and even catering, directly to residents, ensuring they are kept up to date with the day’s activities. Through the manager portal, organisations are also able to keep track of responses, whether TVs are turned on or off, and make video calls directly to a resident’s TV.

 

For Australian businesses and families, LG Electronics Business Solutions and Care Messenger will be providing packages including a LG Pro Centric TV and the Care Messenger Solution, making keeping in touch with loved ones easier than ever. For further information on product packages, availability, and pricing, please see https://lg.com/au/business/enquire-to-buy.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 