LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA BRINGS BIG ENTERTAINMENT HOME WITH LAUNCH OF 2024 TV RANGE

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 03/14/2024

Industry leaders discuss content streaming trends amidst big year of entertainment, highlighting improved viewing experiences with LG innovations

 

SYDNEY, 14 MARCH 2024 - LG Electronics Australia (LG) unveiled the company’s 2024 TV line up during an event hosted at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, showcasing how the company is improving the way Australians access big screen content in 2024. This year also marks a decade of LG webOS, the company’s smart TV operating system platform, which has delivered smart TV content to Australian homes, whether it be subscription, free-to-air and catchup or free ad-supported television (FAST) content.

 

To celebrate the 2024 launch, LG hosted a panel discussion with Stan Australia and 9Now about the latest features from the services, while touching on the type of catchup content Australians are consuming and trends shaping the entertainment industry in 2024.

 

Driven by Australians’ steadily increasing demand for content, the latest LG TV lineup offers a combination of premium hardware technologies and a wide range of content options to meet the needs of Australians. Additionally, LG has introduced its webOS New program, enabling LG Smart TV owners to access webOS upgrades, starting from the 2022 models and continuing on each model for up to five years, giving Australians the new LG Smart TV functions and further enhancing the content viewing experience.1

 

As the global leader in OLED for the last 11 years,2 LG continues to deliver premium entertainment experiences through its self-lit pixel technology. LG OLED creates vivid life-like images through millions of pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering a realistic viewing experience without the restrictions of backlight technology. And this year, the company has expanded the sizes of its OLED and QNED lineups, with new 97, 83- and 77-inch models of the world’s first OLED TV capable of wireless video and audio transmission at up the 4K 144Hz,3 the LG OLED evo M4 and new 98-inch LG QNED89 TV.

 

Commenting on the launch of the 2024 LG home entertainment lineup amongst of a big year of entertainment, Tony Brown, Head of Home Entertainment Marketing at LG Australia said:

 

“2024 is set to be a year of big entertainment and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of it all with our new TV range. At LG, we are committed to catering for the diverse tastes and interests of all our customers and our new lineup boasts a series of innovative features designed to elevate the home entertainment experience, while offering seamless access to all the latest streaming apps. As demand for content continues to surge, we in turn will continue to deliver innovative products that facilitate unforgettable entertainment experiences at home.”

 

Discussing the latest features and subscription streaming experiences Australians can expect in 2024, Deven Harrison, Head of Product at Stan said:

 

"At Stan, we’re committed to delivering an exceptional streaming experience for our customers no matter where they are or how they watch. We're constantly working with partners like LG to optimise our app and leverage emerging technologies to ensure seamless viewing. This year, as we head into a year of entertainment blockbusters with a record number of Stan Originals, licensed hits including the final season of Yellowstone and - for the first time ever - the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Australians can expect even more relevant and personalised content suggestions as our recommendation engine evolves based on viewing habits. We’re closely monitoring discovery trends, particularly in areas like sports and pay-per-view events, to adapt our navigation and meet the diverse needs of our extensive product offering.”

 

Recognising the ongoing surge in consumer demand for content, especially in light of 2024 being hailed as the year of entertainment, Kyle Craft, Head of Audience Products at 9Now said:

 

“In the ever-evolving landscape of Australian viewership, live broadcasts and streaming platforms play crucial roles. Traditional live TV, favoured for news, entertainment, and sports, including the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, coexists with a growing trend in streaming local and diverse content. We have concentrated on the live experience, offering Full HD quality, 'Start Over' features, and catch-up options for missed content. This commitment to leveraging the power of digital and giving the viewer control ensures a seamless and enriching viewing experience for all.”

 

Unlocking personalised entertainment – future proofing viewing experiences

 

In 2024, LG TVs offer a more personalised experience with the new LG webOS 24 operating system. This system future-proofs LG TVs for up to five years with new functions and upgrades as part of the LG New program1, improving versatility and longevity. Users can also create up to 10 individual profiles for tailored experiences, with personalised recommendations and easy access to favourite content apps. LG Quick Cards categorise apps for quick access while LG Smart TVs can recognise users' voices and offer personalised recommendations, even across different profiles.

 

The 2024 LG TV lineup makes sourcing and viewing content from a range of providers easy - whether it is subscription content, free-to-air and catch up or free ad-supported television (FAST) such as LG Channels. With partnerships with major streaming services like Stan, 9Now, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and more, users can enjoy a wide range of movies, shows, sports, and documentaries on LG TVs. Meanwhile, LG Channels provides access to over 80 free channels, including news, sports, movies, and TV series. Recently, LG Channels has been upgraded for a better user experience with easier organisation and search functions. Users can easily browse and select from popular features on the Home Page, making for a seamless content discovery experience.

 

From big to small screen entertainment – OLED, QNED and Lifestyle screen lineup

 

The 2024 LG TV range is led by the flagship LG G4 OLED evo TV and the exciting innovation of the LG M4 OLED evo TV – the company’s second iteration of their wireless OLED TV3 – followed by the premium LG C4 OLED evo TV, the company’s premium LED lineup, QNED and lifestyle screens including the new StanbyME Go.

 

For blockbuster movie viewing, the 2024 LG OLED TV range is a match made in heaven thanks to technology and design features for memorable movie nights. FILMMAKER MODETM, a setting developed to maintain the creative integrity by the UHD Alliance, replicates a film the way the director intended. Further enhanced in select 2024 models, alongside industry leading Dolby Vision® presents an authentic viewing experience ideal for film fanatics.

 

As sport-mad Australians gear up for a year of exciting events, the 2024 LG QNED TV range provides an exhilarating viewing experience that will make them feel part of the action. The new range use advanced Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies to deliver incredibly clear and vibrant pictures, making everything look super realistic. These TVs bring out the true colours, making the picture look deeper and more lifelike, for a truly immersive home entertainment experience. The LG QNED lineup will be available in a range of sizes, including a new mega 98-inch model to deliver stadium-like immersion at home.

 

With the consumer at the heart of product design, the 2024 LG Lifestyle screen range has been developed with key design and user trends in mind to seamlessly blend with consumer’s lives, no matter their taste. The LG OLED evo M4 offers 4K picture and sound quality, with a sleek design that fits seamlessly into any room. Its Zero Connect Box lets users wirelessly connect to the screen, while also providing multiple ports for HDMI devices. Plus, its One Wall Design means it sits perfectly flat against the wall for a clean, modern look.

 

Meanwhile, the new StanbyME Go takes portable entertainment to the next level, housed in sturdy carry case with a Full HD screen, built-in battery, and speakers. Users can adjust the screen height, angle, and orientation and access favourite content through the LG webOS platform, as well as casting via iOS or Android devices.

 

For more details on the 2024 range of TV products please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/tvs   

 

###

 

Disclaimers: 

*Reference to RRP in this communication is a guide to recommended retail price only and retailers are under no obligation to comply with the recommendation provided.

 

1 LG webOS Re:New program applies to all 2023 UHD, OLED and QNED models, 2022 LG OLED models (B2/C2/G2),LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Pose, 2022 LG QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series). The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

2 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia

3 Wireless transmission between screen and ZeroConnect Box. Power cable connection to the TV screen required.

 

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company  

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com. 

 

About LG Electronics, Inc. 

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news. 

