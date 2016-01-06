LG EXPANDS PARTNERSHIPS TO ADVANCE 4K UHD HDR TV TECHNOLOGY AND CONTENT IN 2016

SYDNEY, 6th January 2015— LG Electronics (LG) today globally announced key partnerships with premier technology companies and content providers to offer consumers more high-quality 4K UHD HDR (high dynamic range) content. Visitors to the LG CES booth (#8204 Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) will be able to experience a host of new content and related innovations to see LG HDR technology in action firsthand.

LG 4K UHD OLED TVs and its premium line of 4K Ultra HD TVs, the “LG SUPER UHD” range, are designed to support the current industry-standard HDR formats HDR10 and Dolby Vision™. LG, Dolby and Netflix collaborated to create high-quality 4K Dolby Vision™ HDR footage from Netflix’s highly acclaimed Daredevil series for LG OLED TVs, which visitors to CES will be able to view at the LG booth. The Dolby Vision™ content takes full advantage of the LG OLED technology to deliver brighter highlights, deeper darks, enhanced details and colours for a superb TV viewing experience.

LG has also teamed up with a number of major global content providers to ensure that the best streaming content is readily available for HDR viewing. Visitors to the LG booth will also be able to experience YouTube’s HDR content for the first time, demonstrated using Google’s VP9-Profile 2 codec. YouTube will start to provide HDR playback through their TV app* later this year.

At CES, LG also will display scenes from 20th Century Fox’s “The Martian” on its HDR-enabled OLED TVs, using the Vidity video player* from Western Digital. The popular movie has been HDR-remastered, making the film’s fantastic space scenes look even more spectacular.

To highlight yet another collaboration, the LG booth will feature a dark room designed specifically to display HDR video clips from deep space shot by NASA and produced by Harmonic, the official UHD partner of NASA. As NASA and Harmonic will show, HDR allows viewers to experience space in a way never seen before. “LG OLED TVs, with their ability to deliver deep blacks, showcase the recently announced NASA TV UHD channel* in the best possible way, taking consumers much closer to the real experience of being in space,” said Peter Alexander, senior vice president and CMO of Harmonic.

“At LG, we take content just as seriously as TV technology and hardware,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Sharing our innovation with industry-leading partners is a critical part of our strategy to bring more benefits to our customers and to quickly expand the availability of great content.”

For more information on these LG TV partnerships, CES attendees are encouraged to stop by the LG CES booth from January 6-9 or visit www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2016.

*Details on the Australian availability of these services are yet to be confirmed.

