LG G4 amongst first Android phones to get Android Marshmallow 6.0 update

SYDNEY, 16th October 2015 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced that LG G4 smartphone customers are in-line to receive the new Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS update. LG leads other Android vendors in the race to update customer handsets, and in fact, LG G4 owners in Europe, Asia and the Americas will start receiving the ‘M’ upgrades next week. Australian LG G4 owners are set to start receiving the updates from November.

The latest update to the Android operating system offers a number of features designed to enhance the user experience, such as:

• Permissions Simplification : This will make it much easier for users to control what information individual apps can access on their phone. Before Android M, users could only grant apps permission on an ‘all or nothing’ basis on installation, but now users can choose at any time which features and data apps can access.

: This will make it much easier for users to control what information individual apps can access on their phone. Before Android M, users could only grant apps permission on an ‘all or nothing’ basis on installation, but now users can choose at any time which features and data apps can access. • Advanced Silent Feature : The user will have much more control over which sounds or vibrations the phone makes in different modes. For example, the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode allows alarms to be on ‘loud’ whilst all other notifications are kept silent.

: The user will have much more control over which sounds or vibrations the phone makes in different modes. For example, the ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode allows alarms to be on ‘loud’ whilst all other notifications are kept silent. • Doze Mode: This feature gets more life out of your battery by cleverly ‘shutting down’ apps which are open but dormant, meaning the user won’t have to worry if they forget to ‘close all’ on the cascading app menu.

“By working closely with Google, LG has been able to bring Android 6.0 to the LG G4 soon after the global launch of the new OS,” said Chris Yie, Vice President and head of Marketing Communications for LG Mobile Communications Company. “While speed alone isn’t an indicator of great service, it does go a long way towards giving consumers the confidence that LG is committed to its existing customers first.”

Software updates for LG G4 users in Australia will commence from mid-November 2015. Timings for releases will vary by operator version as each variant of the LG G4 sold in Australia requires separate carrier approval and associated timelines for delivery.

Further information will be provided as final details are confirmed.

