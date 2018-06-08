Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG G7 THINQ RAISES THE STAKES WITH INTELLIGENT CAMERA AND BOOMING AUDIO

CORPORATE 06/08/2018
SYDNEY, 8 June 2018 – LG Australia has ushered in the next era of smartphone technology with the LG G7 ThinQ, putting artificial intelligence at its core. Simultaneously fuelling creative passions and nailing the fundamentals, the LG G7 ThinQ delivers a highly intelligent camera, unrivalled audio experience and one of the brightest screens ever to be featured on a smartphone.

 

With a whole host of features to shout about, the LG G7 ThinQ gives Australians more reason than ever for an upgrade:

  • Enhanced camera: The LG G7 ThinQ has been upgraded with an 8MP camera up front and 16MP lenses on the back. LG’s signature wide-angle camera now captures even more beautiful landscapes with less edge distortion, while selfies are clearer and look more natural compared to the LG G6. The Super Bright Camera has also taken low light photography to a new level, while Portrait Mode has been integrated to take those sleek, professional-looking shots.
  • AI CAM: To ensure perfect shooting conditions every time, the AI camera will recognise the subject of a photo and alter the mode accordingly. There are now 19 shooting modes, up from eight, for even more intelligence-optimised shots.
  • Boombox Speaker: Continuing LG’s commitment to deliver an unrivalled audio experience on its smartphones, the LG G7 ThinQ offers premium audio innovations that remain unmatched in the industry. Available for the first time on an LG phone, the Boombox Speaker utilises the internal space of the LG G7ThinQ as a resonance chamber to deliver incredible bass for a smartphone, giving it a powerful “boombox” sound without the need for external speakers.
  • DTS:X: It’s the first smartphone to offer DTS:X to deliver virtual 3D sound for all content, up to 7.1 channel audio with earphones. Carrying on LG’s heritage of great smartphone sound, the LG G7 ThinQ is also equipped with Hi-Fi Quad DAC for incredibly rich sound especially when paired with high-impedance earphones.
  • Google Lens: The LG G7 ThinQ will be one of the first devices to receive Google Lens, which is a new way to search using the latest in AI and computer vision. Available inside Google Assistant and Google Photos, it can deliver more information on objects such as landmarks, plants, animals and books. Visit websites, add a business card to contacts, add events to the calendar or look up an item on a restaurant menu – all right from Google Lens.
  • Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR): This highly sensitive microphone will recognise voice commands from up to five metres away. SFFVR is able to separate commands from background noise, making the LG G7 ThinQ a great alternative to a home AI speaker even when the TV is on.
  • Super Bright Display: Forget squinting to see your screen in the sun! The LG G7 ThinQ can be viewed easily under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1,000 nit, displaying 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The LG G7 ThinQ is currently available from JB Hi-Fi and Mobileciti for RRP $1099. In celebration of the launch, customers purchasing the phone until 30th June 2018 will receive a bonus LG ThinQ Speaker valued at RRP $299.

 

What does LG have to say?

 

Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Mobile at LG Australia said, “Year-on-year LG outdoes itself in the smartphone space, rivalling some of the best handsets on the market with form and features. Our focus is always on innovation and what we’re bringing with the G7 ThinQ is a richer, more immersive experience that opens the door to a mobile future led by AI.”

 

###

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note to Editors

For images and videos of the LG G7ThinQ click here.

Key Specifications [For Australian Devices]

 

Chipset:  

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform

Display:   

6.1-inch* QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)

 

*Diagonal length : 6.09’’ (in full rectangle), 5.94” (excluding notch region)

Memory:

LG G7 ThinQ: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:  

Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°)

Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

Battery:   

3000mAh

Operating System:

Android 8.0 Oreo

Size:

153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight:   

162g

Connectivity:           

Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colour:    

Aurora Black & Platinum Gray


About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a playful mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or www.facebook.com/LGaustralia

Media Contact:

LG Mobile Communications Australia:
Natasha Surdich
Account Executive
0431 525 989
natasha.surdich@hkstrategies.com

