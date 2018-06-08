LG G7 THINQ RAISES THE STAKES WITH INTELLIGENT CAMERA AND BOOMING AUDIO

SYDNEY, 8 June 2018 – LG Australia has ushered in the next era of smartphone technology with the LG G7 ThinQ, putting artificial intelligence at its core. Simultaneously fuelling creative passions and nailing the fundamentals, the LG G7 ThinQ delivers a highly intelligent camera, unrivalled audio experience and one of the brightest screens ever to be featured on a smartphone.

With a whole host of features to shout about, the LG G7 ThinQ gives Australians more reason than ever for an upgrade:

Enhanced camera: The LG G7 ThinQ has been upgraded with an 8MP camera up front and 16MP lenses on the back. LG’s signature wide-angle camera now captures even more beautiful landscapes with less edge distortion, while selfies are clearer and look more natural compared to the LG G6. The Super Bright Camera has also taken low light photography to a new level, while Portrait Mode has been integrated to take those sleek, professional-looking shots.

The LG G7 ThinQ is currently available from JB Hi-Fi and Mobileciti for RRP $1099. In celebration of the launch, customers purchasing the phone until 30th June 2018 will receive a bonus LG ThinQ Speaker valued at RRP $299.

What does LG have to say?

Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Mobile at LG Australia said, “Year-on-year LG outdoes itself in the smartphone space, rivalling some of the best handsets on the market with form and features. Our focus is always on innovation and what we’re bringing with the G7 ThinQ is a richer, more immersive experience that opens the door to a mobile future led by AI.”

Key Specifications [For Australian Devices]

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform Display: 6.1-inch* QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi) *Diagonal length : 6.09’’ (in full rectangle), 5.94” (excluding notch region) Memory: LG G7 ThinQ: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) Camera: Rear Dual: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 107°) / 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) Front: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°) Battery: 3000mAh Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo Size: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm Weight: 162g Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Colour: Aurora Black & Platinum Gray



