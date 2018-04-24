LG NAMED “TOP BRAND PV” IN AUSTRALIA BY EuPD | LG SOLAR

SYDNEY, 24 APRIL 2018 — LG Electronics Australia (LG) has been awarded the “Top Brand PV” seal for Australia by EuPD Research for its range of solar panels, a leading European sustainability research firm. This award is based on an in-depth survey of Australian solar installers to gauge their satisfaction with particular solar panel manufacturers based on a number of dimensions including quality and reliability.

LG was placed first in a number of categories in the independent survey of solar installers, including “Most likely to be recommended in Australia” based on an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90.6. NPS is a management tool that measures customer satisfaction and loyalty on a scale of -100 to +100, with a score over 50 considered excellent.

LG also was the highest-rated solar panel manufacturer for “Quality in regards to manufacturing” and “Guarantee conditions”, as well as “Reliability of delivery information”, “Local customer service”, “Output”, and “Partner program”. The Australian solar installers surveyed considered these to be amongst the most significant aspects for solar panels and their manufacturers.

“We are incredibly pleased to be named a Top Brand in photovoltaics in Australia for the third year running,” said Russ Prendergast, senior marketing manager at LG. “This is an important honour, as the installers surveyed have detailed knowledge of the various solar panels on the market through engaging with them on a daily basis.”

“That the installers surveyed would be most confident recommending LG solar panels is a testament to our dedication to quality. From manufacturing the highest-quality solar panels, to our work with partners and customer focus, we feel this award recognises our commitment to improving the lives of all our stakeholders.”

LG supplies three models of high-efficiency solar panels in Australia, including with an industry leading 25-year warranty on the 395W NeON 2 ®.

Visit the LG Australia website to view the full range of solar products https://www.lgenergy.com.au/.

