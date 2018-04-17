ATMOSPHERIC SOUND: LG SOUND BAR RANGE AND THE FIRST LG SMART HOME SPEAKER HEIGHTEN SENSORY EXPERIENCES IN 2018

SYDNEY, 17April 2018 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) today unveiled its line-up of sleek, stylish and high-level audio products. The range consists of five sound bars and the company’s first smart AI-compatible speaker. The new range continues to highlight LG’s partnerships with world renowned industry experts with Meridian Audio swooping into the range. The 2018 products will alter the way Australians think about home audio and enhance the viewing experience when paired with 2018 LG OLED, SUPER UHD and UHD TVs. LG’s AV products will be available from mid-April in retailers across Australia.

LG WK7 AI ThinQ™ Speaker – The company’s first smart home connected speaker

As the company’s first premium, smart AI-compatible speaker, the LG WK7 ThinQ™ Speaker produces high-quality sound and comes with the Google Assistant built in. LG teamed up with Google to ensure the new speaker delivers all the conveniences that come with having a digital assistant at your side. Combine this with the High Resolution Audio from Meridian Audio, and users will have smart speaker benefits with powerful sound quality to match.

Meridian Audio Partnership

Meridian Audio adds a huge bonus in 2018, lifting the audio game and directly benefiting the LG WK7 ThinQ™ Speaker and SK10Y sound bar. The innovative audio enhancements by the UK-based company, deliver an impressive listening experience. As an initiator of high-performance, high-fidelity audio, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and psychoacoustics, Meridian Audio is equipped with a high level of performance technology; this includes its bass and space technology so that listeners hear rich, uncompromising sound. No matter where the listener is seated, sounds seem warmer and far more immersive, even from wide seating positions.

In addition, Meridian’s Height Elevation technology raises sound above the speaker and the sound bar to the level of the screen, bringing extra clarity to speech and music.

Meridian commented:

“Our exciting partnership with LG will enable more people to rediscover and fall in love with their music again – and also explore the benefits of sound when viewing content,” said John Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at Meridian Audio. “Every detail in these products has been analysed by Meridian’s expert engineers. The combination of our unique technologies and extensive high performance system tuning ensures the listener can enjoy an unsurpassed audio experience.”

LG SK10Y Sound Bar – immersive cinematic sound quality at its finest

The 2018 LG SK10Y sound bar is the full package: the product delivers 550W of ground-breaking output and supports 5.1.2 channels by harnessing the combined power of Dolby Atmos and Meridian Audio technologies for the ultimate at-home cinematic sound experience. A key feature is that unique sound objects’ can be placed anywhere in a three-dimensional space for an immersive sound experience from all directions, which enhances realism and the effect of being in the middle of the action.

To create such powerful sound, the SK10Y is equipped with multiple speakers – including integrated powerful upward-firing speakers – to capture the listener from every angle. Users can increase the total power by adding the rear speaker kit for an extra two channels and 140W* of output.

From a design perspective, the SK10Y is a head turner with its harmonious, modern-looking edges and a slim profile that seamlessly fits underneath selected 2018 LG OLED or SUPER UHD TV 55” & 65” models when used with the optional TK10 stand.

LG SK9Y and SK8Y Sound Bars – enabled with premium Dolby Atmos technology

Additional sound bars in 2018 are enabled with Dolby Atmos technology; the 2018 LG SK9Y and SK8Y include this premium cinema sound technology. Dolby Atmos technology produces breathtaking sound quality to deliver clarity, richness, detail and depth for an immersive experience. The High Resolution Audio integrated in these sound bars also reproduces high quality sound from the original recording.

The LG SK9Y sound bar with 500W total power offers 4K HDR Pass Through, which allows 4K content to pass through the device via an HDMI cable** without compromising the image quality on the screen. Meanwhile, the LG SK8Y sound bar with 360W total power features Adaptive Sound Control that automatically adjusts the sound setting according to what’s playing in order to provide exceptional sound experiences for listeners.

These sound bars are any minimalist’s dream as they achieve a surround-sound like experience without the need for multiple room speakers.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® Connectivity & Google Assistant Compatible – share your favourite playlists out loud

Most sound bars in the 2018 range feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - and selected models are Google Assistant compatible. Users can cast their favourite playlists, from the streaming service of their choice, to the sound bar from a compatible Google Assistant device***.

LG Australia commented:

“We are continuing to push boundaries and this year, it’s through our new partnership with audio experts, Meridian,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing at LG Electronics Australia. “The integration of Meridian Audio into the range creates incredibly impactful and realistic sound and gives new meaning to what’s possible when it comes to audio experiences in the home.

“Our first smart home connected speaker is one of the stand-outs in this year’s range – the LG AI ThinQ WK7 Speaker – which aligns with our focus on AI and with our mission of improving the day-to-day lives of Australians through forward-thinking technology.”

For more details on the 2018 range of Audio products, please visit http://www.lg.com/au/sound-bars.

# # #

Notes to Editors:

Disclaimers:

*Compatible LG Rear Speakers SPK8-S sold separately.

** HDMI cable sold separately

***Wi-Fi connectivity required. Data charges may apply.

Price List:

Model Name Model Code RRP LG SK10Y Sound Bar SK10Y 1699 LG SK9Y Sound Bar SK9Y 1499 LG SK8Y Sound Bar SK8Y 999 LG SK6Y Sound Bar SK6Y 699 LG SK5Y Sound Bar SK5Y 549 LG WK7 ThinQ Speaker WK7 299 LG SPK8-S Rear Speaker SPK8-S 199

*prices quoted are in AUD and available as of April 2018

Media assets: For high resolution images and product specifications, click here.

Media Contacts:

For further information and interview requests, please contact HKAus@lg-one.com or the contact listed below.

Emma Miller, LG-One Australia

emma.miller@lg-one.com

02 9286 1228 / 0450 761 339

About Meridian Audio

Since 1977, Meridian Audio has been crafting innovative, elegant, high performance audio solutions. From its compact DSP loudspeakers with integrated amplification, to its user-friendly music management platform, Sooloos, Meridian delivers easy to install, high resolution audio systems for home cinemas and whole home solutions. The Meridian Audio experience is now available in the latest models from Jaguar Land Rover, thanks to a collaborative partnership between these two leaders of British innovation and engineering. Meridian’s renowned audio quality has extended to new markets including consumer electronics, in partnership with LG Electronics (LGE), marine and airline, ultimately transforming the way people experience sound, wherever they are. Learn more at www.meridian-audio.com.

Follow Meridian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and You Tube @MeridianAudio.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 75,000 people working in 118 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is a global leader in television, audio video systems, monitors, projectors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays. The company opened a new era of innovation in the TV market, creating pioneering technologies like OLED TV and implementing an intuitive webOS operating system to allow customers to experience the full benefits of smart TV technology. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by its award-winning 4K OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs featuring Nano Cell™ display technology. For more information, visit www.LG.com.