LG GIVES TOP SMARTPHONE CONTENDERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY
SYDNEY, 2 November 2017 – LG Australia has smashed expectations, launching its most aggressive contender to the smartphone category yet – the LG V30+. Propelling the V-series into the limelight, the phone is jam-packed with a whole host of exciting ‘firsts’ – none more stunning than the first OLED FullVision display ever to be seen on a LG smartphone. The V30+ also boasts the first F1.6 aperture camera lens and the first glass Crystal Clear Lens.
Catering to avid travellers, photography enthusiasts and audiophiles, the LG V30+ is perfect for creative types looking to flex their artistic muscle! The LG V30+ will be available from 16th November at JB Hi-Fi for RRP $1,199.
|Features
|LG V30+
|Samsung Galaxy Note8
|Apple iPhoneX
|Price (RRP)
|$1,199
|$1,499
|$1,579
|Display
|6.0" OLED Full Vision
|6.3" AMOLED Infinity
|5.8" OLED (458 ppi)
|CPU
|Snapdragon 835
|Snapdragon 835
|A11
|Rear Camera
|16MP/13MP (f1.6 main)
|12MP/12MP (f1.7 main)
|12MP (f1.8 main)
|Front Camera
|5MP
|8MP
|7MP
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|ROM
|128GB
|64GB
|64GB*
|Expandable Memory
|Yes (Micro SD)**
|Yes (Micro SD)
|No
|Facial Recognition
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Finger print
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Home Key
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Dual SIM
|Yes**
|No
|No
|Battery
|3300mAh
|3300mAh
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stylus
|No
|Yes
|No
|Thickness
|7.4mm
|8.6mm
|7.7mm
|Height/Width
|151.7/75.4mm
|162.5/74.8mm
|143.6/70.9mm
|Weight
|158g
|195g + 2.8g pen
|174g
|IP rating
|IP68
|IP68
IP67
*256GB model available for $1829
** The V30+ incorporates a multi-purpose secondary slot that can be used for a second Nano SIM or a Micro SD card.
OLED FullVision display: Catapult your viewing experience to the next level, with the same OLED screen technology seen on some of the most advanced televisions. Immerse yourself with deeper blacks and more colour vibrancy to bring a stunning cinematic viewing experience for a device that fits in the palm of your hand. The 18:9 display fits into a slim body, with minimal bezels allowing you to see more, hold less. The V30+ is just 7.3mm thick and barely tips the scale at only 158g – making it one of the lightest Smartphone’s in the 6-inch and over category. You’ll hardly know it’s there.
F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens: For travellers wanting to capture their adventures or budding filmmakers looking to create content on the fly, the LG V30+ is the perfect accomplice, thanks to its outstanding mobile videography capabilities. Exercise your creative flair by taking brighter, more dynamic shots thanks to the F1.6 aperture and glass lens that lets in more light than comparable models. It also boasts an advanced dual camera module featuring a 16MP standard angle camera and a 13MP wide angle camera to help you to easily capture the whole view in a single photo.
Cine Video: If you’re attached to your smartphone at the hip and relish any opportunity to whip out your phone and record the moment, the V30+ allows you to become a producer extraordinaire, with LG’s powerful new Cine Video mode, including the Cine Effect and Point Zoom features – enough to give your friends some real phone-envy. While typical cameras only allow you to zoom-in on the centre of the frame, Point Zoom allows you to zoom in on any subject smoothly using the zoom slider, regardless of its position in the frame – another industry first.
Security: In keeping security top of mind, the V30+ boasts LG’s most diverse array of options to unlock your phone. You can now afford to be fussy, with Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor and Knock Code all on offer so that interaction with your phone is entirely customisable.
Shortcuts: To slash the search time, LG has placed your most-used apps directly at your fingertips. The convenience of the Second Screen, which was introduced in LG’s past V series smartphones, has evolved into a new Always-on Display (AOD) feature and Floating Bar. These provide shortcuts to Quick Tools and Music Player, with the Floating Bar being customisable with up to five of your most-used apps.
Google Assistant: If the shortcuts weren’t enough, navigation can be made even more efficient through integration of the Google Assistant.
Hi-Fi Quad DAC: LG has collaborated with sound engineers from world renowned audio brand B&O PLAY to deliver an authentic acoustic experience. Plug in your earphones to blast your favourite tune or bring on the latest Netflix series, the V30+ offers high-resolution audio streaming through the 32 bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.
To further immerse yourself in a quality audio experience, LG is offering a bonus set* of Beoplay H3 earphones (RRP $230) for customers purchasing the V30+ from JB Hi-Fi. This offer will be available between 16 November and 24 December 2017.
*Via redemption from LG
What does LG have to say?
Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Mobile at LG Australia said, “The LG V30+ is an extremely strong contender in the current smartphone market. It offers incredible photography and audio capabilities paired with an immersive OLED display to create a really well-rounded smartphone. It is the newest addition to our FullVision display family, joining the LG Q6 ($399RRP) and LG G6 ($799RRP) which both have an existing focus on providing a phone with more to see and less to hold. We’ve really taken our mobile offering to the next level.”
Media Contact:
LG Mobile Communications Australia:
Natasha Surdich
Account Executive
0431 525 989
natasha.surdich@hkstrategies.com
