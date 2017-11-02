Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG GIVES TOP SMARTPHONE CONTENDERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY

CORPORATE 11/02/2017
SYDNEY, 2 November 2017 – LG Australia has smashed expectations, launching its most aggressive contender to the smartphone category yet – the LG V30+. Propelling the V-series into the limelight, the phone is jam-packed with a whole host of exciting ‘firsts’ – none more stunning than the first OLED FullVision display ever to be seen on a LG smartphone. The V30+ also boasts the first F1.6 aperture camera lens and the first glass Crystal Clear Lens.

 

Catering to avid travellers, photography enthusiasts and audiophiles, the LG V30+ is perfect for creative types looking to flex their artistic muscle! The LG V30+ will be available from 16th November at JB Hi-Fi for RRP $1,199.

 

FeaturesLG V30+Samsung Galaxy Note8Apple iPhoneX
Price (RRP)$1,199$1,499$1,579
Display6.0" OLED Full Vision6.3" AMOLED Infinity5.8" OLED (458 ppi)
CPUSnapdragon 835Snapdragon 835A11
Rear Camera16MP/13MP (f1.6 main)12MP/12MP (f1.7 main)12MP (f1.8 main)
Front Camera5MP8MP7MP
RAM4GB6GB 
ROM128GB64GB64GB*
Expandable MemoryYes (Micro SD)**Yes (Micro SD)No
Facial RecognitionYesYesYes
Finger printYesYesNo
Home KeyYesYesNo
Dual SIMYes**NoNo
Battery3300mAh3300mAh 
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
StylusNoYesNo
Thickness7.4mm8.6mm7.7mm
Height/Width151.7/75.4mm162.5/74.8mm143.6/70.9mm
Weight158g195g + 2.8g pen174g
IP ratingIP68IP68

IP67

*256GB model available for $1829
** The V30+ incorporates a multi-purpose secondary slot that can be used for a second Nano SIM or a Micro SD card.

 

OLED FullVision display: Catapult your viewing experience to the next level, with the same OLED screen technology seen on some of the most advanced televisions. Immerse yourself with deeper blacks and more colour vibrancy to bring a stunning cinematic viewing experience for a device that fits in the palm of your hand. The 18:9 display fits into a slim body, with minimal bezels allowing you to see more, hold less. The V30+ is just 7.3mm thick and barely tips the scale at only 158g – making it one of the lightest Smartphone’s in the 6-inch and over category. You’ll hardly know it’s there.

F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens: For travellers wanting to capture their adventures or budding filmmakers looking to create content on the fly, the LG V30+ is the perfect accomplice, thanks to its outstanding mobile videography capabilities. Exercise your creative flair by taking brighter, more dynamic shots thanks to the F1.6 aperture and glass lens that lets in more light than comparable models. It also boasts an advanced dual camera module featuring a 16MP standard angle camera and a 13MP wide angle camera to help you to easily capture the whole view in a single photo.

Cine Video: If you’re attached to your smartphone at the hip and relish any opportunity to whip out your phone and record the moment, the V30+ allows you to become a producer extraordinaire, with LG’s powerful new Cine Video mode, including the Cine Effect and Point Zoom features – enough to give your friends some real phone-envy. While typical cameras only allow you to zoom-in on the centre of the frame, Point Zoom allows you to zoom in on any subject smoothly using the zoom slider, regardless of its position in the frame – another industry first.

Security: In keeping security top of mind, the V30+ boasts LG’s most diverse array of options to unlock your phone. You can now afford to be fussy, with Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor and Knock Code all on offer so that interaction with your phone is entirely customisable.

Shortcuts: To slash the search time, LG has placed your most-used apps directly at your fingertips. The convenience of the Second Screen, which was introduced in LG’s past V series smartphones, has evolved into a new Always-on Display (AOD) feature and Floating Bar. These provide shortcuts to Quick Tools and Music Player, with the Floating Bar being customisable with up to five of your most-used apps.

Google Assistant: If the shortcuts weren’t enough, navigation can be made even more efficient through integration of the Google Assistant.

Hi-Fi Quad DAC: LG has collaborated with sound engineers from world renowned audio brand B&O PLAY to deliver an authentic acoustic experience. Plug in your earphones to blast your favourite tune or bring on the latest Netflix series, the V30+ offers high-resolution audio streaming through the 32 bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

To further immerse yourself in a quality audio experience, LG is offering a bonus set* of Beoplay H3 earphones (RRP $230) for customers purchasing the V30+ from JB Hi-Fi. This offer will be available between 16 November and 24 December 2017.

*Via redemption from LG

 

What does LG have to say?

Bruce Leigh, Marketing Manager for Mobile at LG Australia said, “The LG V30+ is an extremely strong contender in the current smartphone market. It offers incredible photography and audio capabilities paired with an immersive OLED display to create a really well-rounded smartphone. It is the newest addition to our FullVision display family, joining the LG Q6 ($399RRP) and LG G6 ($799RRP) which both have an existing focus on providing a phone with more to see and less to hold. We’ve really taken our mobile offering to the next level.”

Key Specifications [For Australian Devices]

Price (RRP)                                            $1,199

Display   6.0"                                         OLED Full Vision

CPU                                                        Snapdragon 835

Rear Cameras                                       16MP/13MP (f1.6 main)

Front Camera                                       5MP (wide angle)

RAM                                                       4GB

ROM                                                       128 GB

Facial recognition                Yes

Finger print                                           Yes

Home Key                                              Yes

Battery                                                  3300mAh

Wireless charging                Yes

Thickness                                              7.3mm

Height/width                                        151.7/75.4mm

Weight                                                  158g

IP Rating                                IP68

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a playful mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics Australia

LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or www.facebook.com/LGaustralia

Media Contact:

LG Mobile Communications Australia:
Natasha Surdich
Account Executive
0431 525 989
natasha.surdich@hkstrategies.com

 

 

