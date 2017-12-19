LG PARTNERS WITH MERIDIAN AUDIO TO DELIVER HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO SOLUTIONS

SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2017— LG Electronics (LG) and Meridian Audio have announced a partnership to bring high performance audio to more consumers across the world. LG’s reputation for producing award-winning, innovative consumer electronics together with Meridian’s renowned sound technology and pioneering approach to audio will deliver unique solutions that will provide listeners with unsurpassed entertainment experience.

From its humble beginnings as the first Korean brand to manufacture radios for domestic customers, LG has a long history in developing audio products for global consumers. The partnership with U.K.-based Meridian will introduce a new level of acoustic performance based on natural and authentic sound derived from rigorous research and development. LG and Meridian will collaborate on a vast array of LG audio products including Soundbars and Portable speakers.

Since its founding over forty years ago, Meridian has continuously driven the audio industry forward as a pioneer of high-performance, high-fidelity audio. An authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and the field of psycho acoustics, Meridian’s influence has been felt in every corner of the industry. Meridian played a fundamental role in the development and adoption of revolutionary audio technologies such as Hi-Res Audio and MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) and is the creator of the world’s first digital active loudspeaker. Meridian’s expertise set a new standard for automotive audio with the world’s first in-car 3D surround sound system in 2012.

“This partnership with Meridian is an example of LG’s commitment to creating premium audio systems that can rival the best in the business,” said Seo Young-jae, head of CAV (Convergence Audio and Video) products at LG Home Entertainment Company. “This partnership is all about delivering an outstanding entertainment experience for LG customers worldwide.”

John Buchanan, chief executive officer at Meridian Audio added, “We are thrilled to have entered into this unique partnership with LG and confident that our expertise and shared values will see us bring a great number of innovations to the market together, both now and in the future.”

