LG REVEALS ITS NEW INSTAVIEW DOOR-IN-DOOR® REFRIGERATORS

CORPORATE 04/03/2018
Sydney, 3 April 2018. Now available from all major retailers, LG’s new InstaView Door-In-Door® French Door refrigerators combine all the things a modern Australian kitchen strives for – convenience, impressive styling and innovation – to make it not just a functional appliance, but a centrepiece of the home.

 

The highlight? The clue’s in the name!


With two quick knocks, the sleek glass panel on the front of the fridge turns transparent to reveal the inside of the fridge door. Not only does this make it perfect for ‘snackers’ who spend hours in front of the fridge with the door open (you know what we’re talking about) but the InstaView panel reduces cold air escaping, helping food stay fresher for longer as internal temperature fluctuations are reduced.


How many times have you forgotten what you went to the fridge for? We all do it! Now you don’t have to feel pressured to remember where you put that yogurt container, you can browse the compartment behind the transparent screen as long as you like with the LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators.


Brad Reed, LG Marketing Manager for Home Appliances, said, “For most Aussie families the kitchen is the heart of the home and the fridge is a key part of that. At LG, our singular mission is to make life and living the best it can be and our LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators certainly align with this thinking. Not only do they add an element of added convenience to the kitchen, but they also provide an appliance of striking beauty that Australian families will admire and enjoy for years to come.”


Quick hacks for convenience
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators are designed with the consumer in mind. Whether you’re on-the-go, always entertaining or desperately in need of clever fridge storage options, the standout features of these new refrigerators can make life a lot easier.

‘Pure ‘N’ Fresh’ Air Filtration: No one likes a smelly fridge, especially after you’ve already thrown out the offending items. Minimise refrigerator odours with the fan assisted carbon deodoriser which actively forces air through the deodoriser and sends it back across three different shelving levels via the ‘Fresh Shower’ ducting system.

Versatile Storage: Splurge on that extra wheel of brie. With a variety of storage options such as the Extra Space covered bay for your small or regular use items, a retractable shelf for your taller containers and freezer door baskets for quick, easy access to frozen items all your storage needs are covered.

Retractable Shelf: There’s nothing worse than not being able to chill a critical food item because it’s too tall. To solve this problem, the handy retractable shelf can be slid back and adjusted so it is out of the way to cater for taller, inconveniently-sized items.

Slim Indoor Icemaker: On those scorching hot days when you’d like nothing more than a cold drink, the LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerator will produce ready-to-use ice whenever you need it.

SmartThinQ™: LG is helping Australians into an era of connectivity, with the concept of a Smart Home quickly materialising. Through LG SmartThinQ™, Aussies can remotely control their fridge from their smartphone, to adjust fridge settings and diagnose appliance problems.

 

Media Contact
Natasha Surdich H+K Strategies for LG Australia Mob: 0431 525 989

About LG Electronics Australia
LG Electronics Australia is based in Sydney and is a subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc, a global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. In Australia, LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.au or facebook.com/LGaustralia.

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 75,000 people working in 118 locations around the world. With 2016 global sales of USD 47.9 billion (KRW 55.4 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Mobile Communications, Home Entertainment and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2016 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

