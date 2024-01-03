LG STYLER INTRODUCES NEW ERA IN CLOTHING CARE MANAGEMENT AT CES 2024

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

SEOUL, Jan. 3, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its new LG Styler clothing care solution at CES 2024. Incorporating a handheld, high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger™ and Dual TrueSteam™ technology, the latest Styler delivers fast and effective clothes-refreshing cycles with improved drying, dehumidification and de-wrinkling performance.

A first for the LG Styler lineup, the new model features a handheld high-pressure steamer that makes it easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments and saves the hassle of having to use a separate iron. Users can simply hang wrinkled clothes inside the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styler, and initiate the steam process with the press of a button. The steamer employs powerful, high-pressure steam to penetrate garments, leaving them smooth and soft, helping to reduce the need for ironing.1 Moreover, the compact size of the handy high-pressure steamer enhances convenience and allows for easy storage inside the Styler.

Implementing the exclusive Dynamic Moving Hanger system, LG Styler can provide0 care for various types of garments and fabrics. Unlike its predecessor – the Moving Hanger, which simply moved side-to-side for dust removal – the new hanger system provides a gentle and powerful garment care. It boasts enhanced dust removal, deodorisation,2 drying, and wrinkle mitigation with twisting motion, a rotating mechanism. It also contributes to the Styler’s upgraded cycles, such as the Fine Dust cycle, which twists clothing items up to 350 times per minute to remove large and fine dust particles.3

A key feature of the new Styler is the LG Dual TrueSteam technology. Instead of a single heater, Dual TrueSteam employs two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for more precise control of the steam spray volume and strength. The course for delicate fabrics such as silk and cashmere utilises only one of the system’s two heaters, delivering gentle fabric care through optimised steam-flow control.

The LG Dual TrueSteam technology also enables the Styler Sanitary cycle, a specialized cycle that keeps clothes hygienically clean by eliminating over 99.9 percent of 11 viruses.4

Additionally, the company’s latest clothing care solution has a built-in ventilation system to automatically circulate air throughout the room. It also offers a dehumidification function that can collect up to 10 litres of moisture5 from the room without opening the door of the Styler; ensuring a pleasant indoor environment.

For convenient management, the new LG Styler time-saving Pants Press adopts an upgraded hanging structure that enables sharper, wrinkle-free creases. What’s more, the new Styler has an intuitive-to-use LCD touchscreen that makes cycle selection quick and easy.

“The new LG Styler is a versatile clothing care solution that ensures optimal care for diverse fabrics, and optimal convenience for our customers,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The pioneer in clothing care systems, LG will continue to enhance LG Styler’s capabilities, redefining wardrobe management and making it easier than ever to keep clothes looking and smelling fresh.”

Visitors to CES 2024 from January 9-12 can experience all of the latest LG innovations, including the new LG Styler, at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre). To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel.







1 Tested by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) using built-in high-pressure handy steamer in new LG Styler model. The wrinkle has eased more than twice before the steamer has applied to a wrinkled shirt.

2 Tested by Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) using the Refresh cycle of the new LG Styler on a cotton business shirt according to KS K 0891:2014 standard.

3 Based on LG internal test results, the revolutions per minutes (RPM) of Dynamic Moving Hanger of the new LG Styler ranges from 120 to 350 depending on the cycles. Results may differ depending on actual usages and environmental factors.

4 According to Intertek research, the Sanitary cycle eliminates 99.99 percent of 11 types of viruses, including influenza A viruses (H1N1, H3N2), influenza B virus, Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis virus (IBRV),Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PED), Porcine Entero A virus, Human Coronavirus OC43, Infectious Canine Hepatitis Virus, Human Rota virus, Hepatitis A virus, and Rhino virus. A recent experiment conducted by KATRI also demonstrated the effectiveness of the Sanitary cycle in neutralizing bedbugs.

5Based on LG internal test results, the LG Styler’s dehumidification feature collects 10 liters of moisture per 24 hours, measured in an enclosed space with a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and 60 percent humidity (LG Styler door opened at an angle of 45 degrees or greater). Dehumidification performance may vary based on the usage environment.