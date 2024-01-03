Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG UNVEILS LATEST OLED EVO TVS AT CES 2024

CORPORATE 01/03/2024
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

 
2024 LG OLED TVs enhance immersion and user experience with improved AI processor performance delivering outstanding visuals, audio and personalisation.



SEOUL, Jan. 3 2024— LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the company’s 2024 OLED TV lineup, taking home entertainment experience to a new level. Powered by the company’s latest AI processor with 4-fold higher AI performance,1 these new additions to the OLED lineup deliver premium viewing experiences with more vibrant, lifelike picture quality.

 

Driven by a customer-centric approach, the “Sync to You, Open to All” vision expresses the company’s aim to create personalised experiences for every lifestyle, with products that are accessible to all. To this end the LG webOS smart TV platform provides tailored solutions and services with an expanded ecosystem featuring connectivity options and offering various encounters as a media and entertainment platform company to provide an outstanding TV experience for all.

 

LG is introducing the all-new and expanded OLED TV lineup for 2024 with a cutting-edge AI-powered processor; developed by LG, exclusively designed for OLED TVs. Notably the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. This provides a 70 percent improvement in graphic performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed compared to its predecessor2.

 

The newest LG OLED TVs come with upgraded AI upscaling utilizing pixel-level image analysis, to effectively sharpen objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry. All driven by the discerning judgment of the AI itself, delivering a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. Moreover, the new AI processor adeptly refines colours by analysing frequently used shades that best convey the mood and emotional elements intended by filmmakers and content creators. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits pictures into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast by analysing variations in brightness where light enters the scene, creating images that look more three-dimensional.

 

This all culminates with the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, the company’s wireless OLED TV, now available in a new 65-inch screen size and allowing for a diverse range of screen options. From the versatile 65-inch model to the 97-inch giant, cleaner and distraction-free viewing is easily attainable. The innovative wireless Zero Connect Box eliminates connected output cables. The OLED M4 is the world’s first TV with wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz, delivering enhanced OLED performance with accurate detail and an elevated sense of immersion.

 

“Bolstered by a class-leading OLED TV and impressive QNED lineup, LG continues to assert its dominance in the premium TV market with the promise of the best possible customer experience through a distinguished selection of content and services available on the company’s webOS smart TV platform,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

 

Besides offering impressive picture quality, the AI Sound Pro features offer rich and full audio while leveraging the built-in speakers’ virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to build the perfect viewing environment. AI technology also effectively separates vocals from soundtrack to enhance the clarity of dialogue, and seamlessly elevates the audio as if it were emanating from the center of its screen.

 

The latest LG OLED evo models gain further credibility for the sharp picture quality with the Video Electronics Standards Association's (VESA) ClearMR certification.3

 

OLED TV’s reputation as the ultimate gaming TV is secure with most of the latest LG models featuring several gaming advantages including an impressive 4K 144Hz refresh rate4 and HDMI 2.1 features. The TVs also come with Game Optimiser to let gamers easily switch between display presets designed for different gaming genres, and support NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync to minimize immersion-breaking tearing and stuttering for the most dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience.  

 

LG elevates the home entertainment experience even further with versatile personalisation and added convenience. By utilising the latest version of webOS, users can create up to 10 individual profiles to tailor the experience. The latest LG smart TVs can  recognise users’ voices based on profiles and offer personalised recommendations by interpreting patterns from comprehensive usage history.

 

Based on individual profiles, users can customise the Home screen in the latest webOS smart TV platform and set up their personalised settings with minimal effort. This allows them to access their favourite services and content effortlessly and benefit from a personalised Picture Wizard, a service that lets them adjust image quality to their liking. Making the user experience even more seamless, the Home screen’s user-friendly interface provides a preview of the most recently watched content, which means users can easily access information about recently used apps and play videos promptly and effortlessly.

 

With the webOS Re:New program,5 LG is offering the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG 2022 Smart TV owners to give  an up-to-date TV experience. This upgrade applies to the company’s 2022 OLED TV models and 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K models, and in the future, will be extended to more LG TV products worldwide as well, enabling the customers who purchase applicable LG TVs to benefit from distinctive user experiences thanks to the webOS upgrade.  

 

LG is committed to delivering the best user experiences to everyone by enhancing the accessibility of its products and facilitating seamless experiences across multiple devices. LG 2024 Smart TVs with the latest webOS can interact with smart home devices supporting Matter, the universal standard for smart home IoT interoperability. The newest LG TVs also support Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast built-in for improved compatibility with mobile devices, allowing users to effortlessly cast content from a device to their ultra-large screen to unlock premium viewing at home.

 

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, compatible LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs6 effortlessly pair with LG soundbars through WOWCAST built-in, resulting in superior audio quality from seamless wireless connectivity. WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio immersion, with the TV built-in speakers and soundbar working in harmony to present a unified audio system.

 

To enhance the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG TVs offer a wide range of accessibility features within Quick Card’s Accessibility section. This means that everyone can now find accessibility features on the Home screen, including useful services designed to support people with a disability. Additionally, remote control tutorials and chatbot services help users access services with just their voice.

 

Visitors to CES 2024 will have the opportunity to explore the latest LG innovations and achievements in creating a smart, better life, from January 9-12 at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre). To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel.

 

# # #

 

1 Compared to LG OLED TVs operating on the LG α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

2 GPU and CPU performance compared to LG OLED TVs operating on the LG α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

3  Certification does not apply to 97-inch OLED evo models.

4 LG's 2024 OLED TVs in the M4, G4 and C4 series with screens up to 83 inches support 4K at 144Hz.5Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV’s hardware performance, features or durability.

6 LG OLED TV M/G/C/B series and QNED TV models that support 120Hz feature WOWCAST Built-in.

Back To List
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 