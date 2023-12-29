NEWEST LG 4K LIFESTYLE PROJECTOR DOUBLES AS A STYLISH ART OBJECT

Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

Boasting premium picture quality with impressive colour and contrast, LG CineBeam Q 4K transforms almost any indoor apace into a cinema.







SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its latest lifestyle projector, the LG CineBeam Q (model HU710PB). The new 4K model can quickly transform an indoor space into a movie theater and features a compact and light design with a convenient 360-degree rotatable handle. The company’s projection solution also serves as a stylish interior accessory, its eye-catching minimalist aesthetic adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room.

Although one of the smallest projectors available, LG CineBeam Q is a powerful performer, capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG cutting-edge image refining technologies, the new model delivers exceptionally clear, sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The colour accuracy of the CineBeam Q means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colours and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to scenes. Additionally, the premium LG 4K projector comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimises image placement and size for an impressive viewing experience.

Running on the LG webOS 6.0, the CineBeam Q provides intuitive control and easy access to a diverse selection of streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube.* When not in use for content consumption, users can turn on the projector’s image-mapping function and enjoy digital images that enhance the ambiance of their space.

“Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Q is a lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG’s upgraded projector lineup offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences.”

Visitors can experience LG CineBeam Q alongside the company’s latest innovations at its CES booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Centre) from January 9-12.

Specifications:

LG CineBeam Q (HU710PB) Resolution UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 80 x 135 x 135 mm Weight 1.49 kg Light Source Laser (RGB) Projection Lens Screen Size 50 - 120 inches Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 HDR HDR 10 Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Wireless Android / iOS Inputs HDMI with eARC / USB Type C

* Many streaming apps available on webOS require a paid subscription. Support for specific streaming apps may vary by country.