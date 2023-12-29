Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UNVEILS ‘MYVIEW’ 4K SMART MONITOR AT CES 2024

CORPORATE 12/29/2023
Please be advised information in this release is published by LG Electronics Headquarters (Korea) and is not prepared directly by LG Australia

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia have yet to be determined. More information will be provided as it becomes available

 

Presenting impressive image quality, access to entertainment and productivity apps via webOS even without having to connect to a PC.



SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2023— LG Electronics’ (LG) new lineup of ‘LG MyView’ smart monitors will be revealed at CES 2024. Designed for productivity and entertainment, each monitor comes with the company’s webOS platform and offers a variety of user-friendly features and connectivity options. The LG MyView branding, which is making its debut in 2024, communicates the personalised user experience delivered by the company’s premium smart monitors.

 

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream movies, series and sports, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models – including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U – are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide premium picture quality. Thanks to webOS, the latest LG smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from. To suit different tastes, some LG MyView models are available in a variety of colours, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green.1

 

Adopting 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels, the new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U) raise the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance. The 32SR85U has been honoured with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.2

 

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a catalogue of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.3 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam4 optional accessory ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

 

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, emphasised, “LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalised lifestyle monitors can meet each customer’s individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they’re watching, working or working out.”

 

The latest LG MyView Smart Monitor models will be on display at the LG booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

 

Key Specifications:

 

 

LG MyView Smart Monitor

(32SR85U)

LG MyView Smart Monitor

(32SR83U)

LG MyView Smart Monitor

(32SR70U)

Size / Resolution

Screen Size

31.5-inch

31.5-inch

31.5-inch

Resolution

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Graphics

Panel (Brightness, Typ.)

IPS (400cd/m2)

IPS (400cd/m2)

IPS (350cd/m2)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Refresh Rate /

Response Time

60Hz / 5ms

60Hz / 5ms

60Hz / 5ms

Interface

 

USB Type-C™ / Charging Power

O (x3) / 90W

O (x3) / 65W

O (x1) / 45W

HDMI

O (x2)

O (x2)

O (x2)

USB 2.0

-

-

O (x2)

Wi-Fi

O

O

O

Bluetooth

O

O

O

Speaker

5W (x2)

5W (x2)

5W (x2)

Camera

Sold separately

Sold separately

-

Smart Feature

/ Service

OS

webOS 23

webOS 23

webOS 23

Windows 365

O

O

O

IoT

O

O

O

Voice Assistant

O

O

O

Mobile Casting/Mirroring

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

Accessory

HDMI / Remote Controller

HDMI / Remote Controller

HDMI / Remote Controller

 

# # #

 

1Available options may vary by model and country.

2 https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/lg-smart-monitor-32sr85u/568953;

3Productivity programs require a subscription.

4Sold separately.

