LG LT800P Water Filter Replacement Cartridge

ADQ73613401

LG LT800P Water Filter Replacement Cartridge

ADQ73613401
GF-5D712BSL
GF-5D712SL
GF-5D906SL
GF-5L712PL
GF-AD701BSL
GF-AD701SL
GF-AD910SL

Enjoy fresh, clean drinking water

Replacement LG Refrigerator Water Filters

Enjoy fresh, filtered drinking water

Enjoy great tasting drinking water and ice cubes with genuine LG refrigerator water filters.

A fresh fridge filter also helps maintain optimum water flow.

Enjoy fresh, clean drinking water

Effective Filtration

Peace of mind for your family

LG refrigerator water filters provide high quality drinking water and ice by significantly reducing contaminants like pesticides, chemicals and detergents.
Reduce harmful contaminants
Tested and Certified by NSF

Reduce harmful contaminants

Our genuine LG Water Filters are certified by NSF International to meet industry-leading filtration standards.

The NSF certification mark on a product means that the product complies with all standard requirements.

*For filter models LT1000P, LT800P and LT700P filtration certification per NSF standards NSF42, NSF53. Additionally, for filter model LT1000P filtration certification per NSF standards NSF401. Details can be found at https://info.nsf.org/Certified/dwtu/listings.asp?CompanyName=LG+electronics&submit1=Search+by+Manufacturer&Program=DWTU0hyu12j

Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters

Reliable performance

Genuine LG refrigerator filters are designed for a proper fit and provide optimum filtration performance, with an LG product warranty provided with all filters.

Third-party filters may also not fit correctly and can cause damage to the product or your property that’s not covered under the terms of your manufacturer's warranty.

Guaranteed performance

Easy reach, easy replacement

Simple steps to filtered water

Replacing the filter is an easy process, taking only a few minutes and requires no tools. Filter location will vary, depending on your fridge model. Please consult your user manual for model specific instructions.

STEP 1
REMOVE OLD WATER FILTER

Press the push button to open the filter cover. Pull the water filter downward and turn it counter-clockwise to pull it out.

STEP 2
INSTALL NEW WATER FILTER

Open the new filter and remove the protective cover from the o-rings. With the filter tabs in the horizontal position, push the new filter into the manifold hole, rotate it up into place, and close the cover.

STEP 3
REMOVE TRAPPED AIR

Dispense 1-2 litres of water to remove trapped air and flush the system. Depress and release the dispenser pad for cycles of 30 seconds ON and 60 seconds OFF.

REF-Water-Filter-09-1-Replacement-Door-D

*Sample Instructions only. Please refer to the instructions provided with your fridge for model specific filter change details.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I replace my water filter?
LG refrigerator water filters should be replaced every six months or sooner,depending on how often you use the water from your refrigeratorto reduce the risk of water leakage or flooding.(Some refrigerator models have a filter change alert light to indicate when a filter change is needed.)

Can I use other brands’ filters in my LG refrigerator?
Counterfeit, deceptively labeled and third-party water filters are not guaranteedto properly filter water in your LG refrigerator and may cause damage notcovered under the manufacturer's warranty. Always use genuine LG refrigerator water filters.
