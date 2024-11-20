Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Save 10% on LG Products1

Education Hub Member Exclusive

Save 10%* on LG
Products

when you successfully sign up to the LG Online Education Hub. T&Cs apply*

Save 10%* on LG<br>Products Sign Up

Terms and Conditions:
*Membership to the LG Education Hub discount is only available to current students and employees of educational organisations in Australia who have a valid edu.au email address. LG reserves the right to audit Hub member’s edu.au email address at the beginning of each calendar year to ensure that their student/employee status remains current. The Education Hub discount will be visible once members have successfully created a MyLG account and their email address has been successfully verified. The discount is only available at the LG Online Store. Education Hub members must be logged into their MyLG account to be able to redeem the LG Education Hub discount on eligible LG products. The discount is not available in conjunction with any other offer unless specified by the terms and conditions of the relevant promotion. All purchases made on the LG Online Store are subject to stock availability at the time of purchase. LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to all purchases made on the LG Online Store. If any member of the LG Education Hub violates any of these terms and conditions, LG reserves the right to revoke membership immediately.

How to access the LG Education Hub

Step 1. Create a MyLG Account

Create an account using your @edu.au email address.

Step 2. Validate your email

Once we validate your email address we will email you a link.

Step 3. Upgrade to VIP

Click on the upgrade link in your profile section

Step 4. Login to your account

You're ready to go. Start Shopping and Saving!

Have any questions? Email us at obsanz@lge.com

Browse the range and sign-up for exclusive Education Hub discounts

Home Entertainment

Shop home entertainment with LG TVs and audio devices, known for superb picture and sound.

Home Appliances

Browse Home Appliances from LG, including laundry, and kitchen appliances

IT Products

Shop for solutions that change the way you work and make your life easer. LG laptops and monitors.

Accessories

From TV and vacuum accessories to home appliance filters, improve your home living with LG.
Q.

Who is eligible to participate in the LG Education Hub?

A.

Current students and employees of educational organisations in Australia who have a valid @.edu.au email address. LG reserves the right to audit your @.edu.au email address at the beginning of each calendar year to ensure that your student/employee status remains current.

Q.

How do I get access to the LG Education Hub discounts?

A.

Visit https://www.lg.com/au and create an account at https://www.lg.com/au/my-lg/login?state=/au/my-lg using your valid edu.au education email address. Once you have successfully created an account, you will be able to see the applicable discount to the eligible products available for sale on the LG Online Store.

Q.

Who do I contact if I need assistance creating the account?

A.

You can email obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry.

Q.

Will there be LG special discounts on every product on the LG Online Store?

A.

The LG special discounts are available on eligible products marked in stock on the LG Online Store, these have an "Add to Cart" option on the page.

Q.

Can I place an order if a product is out of stock?

A.

The system will only allow you to place orders for products that are in stock. If you are interested in a product that is temporarily out of stock, please email us at obsanz@lge.com with your enquiry. You can also request to be notified when stock is replenished by clicking on the "Get Stock Alert" option.

Q.

Is there a limit applicable to the quantity of products I can purchase?

A.

There is a limit of $20,000 per eligible registered email address per calendar year. The calendar year limit resets automatically on 1 January each year.

Q.

Can I share my LG discounts with anyone else?

A.

No. The discount offer applies only to the student or employee for which the education email address has been registered for. Membership to the LG Education Hub will be revoked if you are found to be in breach of this condition.

Q.

Can I purchase from a retailer using the special LG discounts available via the LG Education Hub?

A.

No. The special LG discounts on the LG Education Hub is only available for online purchases made only on the LG Online Store.

Don't have an edu.au email address?

Click here to become an LG Member and enjoy special Member benefits.

Sign-up

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 