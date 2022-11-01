Thanks to the development of new and innovative technologies, you’ll find an array of smart features designed to enhance the usability of your laptop, and your everyday experience of it.

Below are some of the latest technologies you’ll come across when browsing our LG Gram and LG Gram 2-in-1 laptops.

• Smart display: utilizing AI-based software, LG Glance by Mirametrix® uses face, eye and gaze sensing to boost security and improve your workflow. If you leave your laptop unattended, for example, your screen will automatically lock; your screen will blur if you’re looking away, or if someone is looking over your shoulder. And, if your laptop is connected to a separate monitor, the Snap Window and Smart Pointer features will move the cursor and active content over to the screen you’re looking at.



• Smart player: if you tend to use your laptop to watch videos and other media, the Smart Player feature – which pauses videos automatically when you step away – will be especially useful.



• Digital wellness: some of our latest models come with all sorts of handy features designed to put your wellbeing first. Prone to slouching when you surf? Spend far too long staring at the screen? Our Posture Warning and 20-20-20 technologies are designed to detect and alert you if you’re slumped over, or if you need a little break after 20 minutes of continuous working.



• Videoconferencing features: facial recognition and noise-cancelling technologies amplify your videoconferencing experience, so that you’ll never miss a beat – wherever you are.

