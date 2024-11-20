Antoine Preziuso is a world-renowned independent watchmaker based in Switzerland and is revered as one of the very few masters of time for his work on the revolutionary triple tourbillon design that broke new ground for watch accuracy.

As one of the most respected horological experts with over 40 years of experience, Preziuso continues to pave the way for artisans the world over through his pioneering ideas and endless pursuit for perfection.

With his iconic timepieces and LG SIGNATURE's innovative products both embodying exquisite design and mechanical excellence, he took on the role of LG SIGNATURE's global ambassador, heralding the beginning of LG SIGNATURE's master series.