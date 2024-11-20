We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INSPIRING COLLABORATIONS
Meet the people and brands that share LG SIGNATURE values.
Global Partnerships
Collaborations with like-minded brands that share a common approach to craftsmanship and innovation.
-
Molteni&C
Timeless Beauty Turned Into ExperienceLEARN MORE
-
MONOCLE
The Art of HostingLEARN MORE
-
American Ballet Theatre
Reimagining Aesthetics
-
The Pushkin Museum
Advanced Technology Meets Artistic Mastery
-
The Amundi Evian ChampionshipLEARN MORE
-
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Balancing Tradition and Innovation
-
-
Master Stories
Visionaries who embrace art and technology in groundbreaking ways.
LG SIGNATURE Ambassadors
Individuals who share our philosophy and values.
Artist Collaborations
Works of art that epitomise the elegance and simplicity of LG SIGNATURE.