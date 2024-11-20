Jin Young Ko first encountered the game of golf while watching the US Open on TV as a little girl, deciding right then and there that she would one day become a pro golfer. Completely dedicated to achieving her goal, Ko quickly established herself as one of the game’s brightest young stars, picking up her first LPGA victory at the 2018 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. The very next year, she made her way to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after winning four LPGA tournaments, including two majors – the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship. In 2020, she won the CME Group Tour Championship enroute to taking out the LPGA tour earnings title for the second straight year.

Ko's distinctive style and precision when striking the ball is a joy to behold for golf fans worldwide. A huge part of her success on the course is her meticulous preparation and ability to keep a clear head in the face of many distractions.