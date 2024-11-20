We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE AND GOLF MASTERS:
THE PERFECT BLEND OF ARTISTRY, PERFORMANCE AND TECHNIQUE
Company Showcases the Coming Together of Art and Technology in Collaboration with two World Class Female Golfers
LG SIGNATURE's passion for perfection is evident in its sponsorship of two golf masters, Jin Young Ko and Sung Hyun Park. The ultra-premium brand has become synonymous with professional golf in recent years and, like the game's best players, both strike the perfect balance between artistry and technique to deliver world-class performances.
With beautifully crafted products boasting unparalleled quality, functionality, and style, LG SIGNATURE embodies the commitment to excellence that defines those who play golf at the very highest level. True masters of the game, Ko and Park, are the ideal ambassadors for the ultra-premium brand.
Precision Technique, Honed to Perfection
Jin Young Ko first encountered the game of golf while watching the US Open on TV as a little girl, deciding right then and there that she would one day become a pro golfer. Completely dedicated to achieving her goal, Ko quickly established herself as one of the game’s brightest young stars, picking up her first LPGA victory at the 2018 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. The very next year, she made her way to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after winning four LPGA tournaments, including two majors – the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship. In 2020, she won the CME Group Tour Championship enroute to taking out the LPGA tour earnings title for the second straight year.
Ko's distinctive style and precision when striking the ball is a joy to behold for golf fans worldwide. A huge part of her success on the course is her meticulous preparation and ability to keep a clear head in the face of many distractions.
“Every course plays differently and there are so many variables to consider with each putt and each drive, which is why technique and consistency are so crucial,” said Ko. “Patience, discipline, and above all, preparation – both physical and mental – are what allow me to repeat my swing and get the results I expect and demand of myself.”
Golf as an Artform
Sung Hyun Park first lifted a golf club when she was in second grade, with her LPGA career starting in 2017 at the young age of 23. She burst onto the scene with a rookie year for the ages, winning her first LPGA major championship, the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship, and achieving the very rare Triple Crown (Rolex Player of the Year award, Rookie of the Year, and the tour money title). She has now recorded 7 LPGA tour wins, cementing her place in the pantheon of golfing greats.
Famous for her majestically long drives, Sung Hyun Park has an instantly-recognisable swing that combines power and artistic grace in equal measure. Her distinctive technique generates incredible club head speed, sending the ball soaring far and high with a rhythmic precision that is immensely satisfying to watch.
“I like to think of golf as an artform, and I believe that comes across in my style of play,” said Park. “Although skill and practice are obviously important to how you perform on the greens and fairways, so is creativity, and that’s where I feel I have an advantage.”
Perfecting Performance through Art and Technology
Park, and Ko embody the LG SIGNATURE commitment to excellence. The artistry and flawless technique they display at the world’s most prestigious golf courses is a perfect metaphor for the beautiful aesthetics and advanced technology so elegantly and expertly combined in the brand’s unrivalled appliances.