Massimiliano Fuksas believes an architect exists not only to create inspiring, functional architectural work, but also convey positive energy and emotions to passersby. Studio Fuksas' remarkable Roma Convention Center and Hotel demonstrates its desire to build captivating people-oriented spaces.

After several years, and an endeavor to achieve brilliant architectural engineering by fitting the exterior with glass fibers, the building now boasts awe-inspiring design and technical completeness. Citizens of Rome can interact with each other and experience the majesty of Fuksas' craftsmanship.