LG SIGNATURE and Renowned Design House Presents Unique Version of World Famous
Alessandro M. Corkscrew
LG SIGNATURE is
thrilled to present a special limited-edition of Alessi's "Alessandro M." corkscrew, which was inspired
by the premium brand's lineup of distinctive appliances. As Alessandro Mendini's last original
hand-sketched design, the exclusive corkscrew will be provided as a gift to customers who purchase the
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar in selected markets.
Earlier this year, A giant in modern design and architecture, Alessandro Mendini passed away in 2019. LG
SIGNATURE collaborated with Atelier Mendini - the design studio co-founded by the late designer - and
Alessi to bring Mendini's exclusive last original sketch to life. The special edition corkscrew, of
which just 1,500 have been produced, will be available for a limited time globally starting with the US
market.
Alessandro Mendini was an Italian architect, designer, and artist – and one of the protagonists for
the renewal of Italian design in the 80s through 'Neo-modernism'.
Released by renowned Italian Design Company, Alessi, the famous Anna G. and Alessandro M.
corkscrews, and the more recent Parrot sommelier-style corkscrew, illustrate Mendini's unique vision
and ability to elevate the commonplace. First produced in 1994, the Anna G. has become popular all
around the globe, with more than 1.7 million units sold to date. A production that has never
stopped.
He created the iconic Sandro M. corkscrew from self-portrait and the Anna G. corkscrew, inspired by
the artist and designer Ann Gili. There is one Sandro M. sold every minute worldwide.
The Sandro M. LG SIGNATURE Limited Edition was Mendini's last original products design.
Drawn together by a mutual love of beautiful, functional design, LG SIGNATURE and Alessandro Mendini
enjoyed a special partnership that began in 2018 when he himself directed the triumphant LG SIGNATURE
ARTWEEK. The exhibition was inspired by Bauhaus, the German art school which famously sought to unify
all artistic disciplines through seamlessly combining form and function.
Holding up to 65 bottles, the sleek and seamlessly designed LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar creates an
environment suited to preserving and aging wine along with user-friendly features designed to make
consumers’ lives easier.
Temperature Control minimises temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to
preserve the flavour and texture of wine,* while Multi Temperature
Control allows users to store different types of wine – each in the exact climate-controlled conditions
required. Flavour profiles are maintained with Vibration Control while wine quality, and label quality
are preserved with Humidity Control.**
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of
measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LG
SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual
usage.
**Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method
of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. No
load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.