Various images of corkscrew by LG SIGNATURE X Alessandro Mendini. Various images of corkscrew by LG SIGNATURE X Alessandro Mendini.

Corkscrew wearing
Alessandro Mendini's
last original sketch

LG SIGNATURE and Renowned Design House Presents Unique Version of World Famous Alessandro M. Corkscrew

Alessandro Mendini was looking straight ahead with hist artistic sculpture. Alessandro Mendini was looking straight ahead with hist artistic sculpture.

LG SIGNATURE is thrilled to present a special limited-edition of Alessi's "Alessandro M." corkscrew, which was inspired by the premium brand's lineup of distinctive appliances. As Alessandro Mendini's last original hand-sketched design, the exclusive corkscrew will be provided as a gift to customers who purchase the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar in selected markets.

Various images of corkscrew by LG SIGNATURE X Alessandro Mendini.

Earlier this year, A giant in modern design and architecture, Alessandro Mendini passed away in 2019. LG SIGNATURE collaborated with Atelier Mendini - the design studio co-founded by the late designer - and Alessi to bring Mendini's exclusive last original sketch to life. The special edition corkscrew, of which just 1,500 have been produced, will be available for a limited time globally starting with the US market.

Alessandro Mendini is talking about something in an interview. Alessandro Mendini is talking about something in an interview.
Autograph of Alessandro Mendini. Autograph of Alessandro Mendini.

Alessandro Mendini was an Italian architect, designer, and artist – and one of the protagonists for the renewal of Italian design in the 80s through 'Neo-modernism'.

Released by renowned Italian Design Company, Alessi, the famous Anna G. and Alessandro M. corkscrews, and the more recent Parrot sommelier-style corkscrew, illustrate Mendini's unique vision and ability to elevate the commonplace. First produced in 1994, the Anna G. has become popular all around the globe, with more than 1.7 million units sold to date. A production that has never stopped.

He created the iconic Sandro M. corkscrew from self-portrait and the Anna G. corkscrew, inspired by the artist and designer Ann Gili. There is one Sandro M. sold every minute worldwide.

The Sandro M. LG SIGNATURE Limited Edition was Mendini's last original products design.

Drawn together by a mutual love of beautiful, functional design, LG SIGNATURE and Alessandro Mendini enjoyed a special partnership that began in 2018 when he himself directed the triumphant LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK. The exhibition was inspired by Bauhaus, the German art school which famously sought to unify all artistic disciplines through seamlessly combining form and function.

2018 LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK floor plan design by Alessandro Mendini.
LG SIGNATURE products were curated by Alessandro Mendini in 2018 ARTWEEK in Germany.
Logo of collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Alessandro Mendini.
Close shot of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar logo.
Logo of collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Alessandro Mendini.
Close shot of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar logo.
Holding up to 65 bottles, the sleek and seamlessly designed LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar creates an environment suited to preserving and aging wine along with user-friendly features designed to make consumers’ lives easier.

Temperature Control minimises temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to preserve the flavour and texture of wine,* while Multi Temperature Control allows users to store different types of wine – each in the exact climate-controlled conditions required. Flavour profiles are maintained with Vibration Control while wine quality, and label quality are preserved with Humidity Control.**

A lots of wines are placed in the wine cave.
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is placed in the wine cave.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.

**Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment. Applies to LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. No load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

