Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator in Sydney city background Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator in Sydney city background

The Art of Hosting –
LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE
: 2nd Edition

Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator in Sydney city background

ENTERTAIN IN SYDNEY

Keep your cool – the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is here to
help you make a good impression.

Prepare to be the host with the most. With the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, LG has thought of everything, not least the Insta View® door: two quick knocks on the glass panel and it goes transparent. So you've got a bit more time to look after your guests.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
  • 1The refrigerator's interior walls and exterior panels uses Type 304 stainless steel, for enhanced strength and resistance to corrosion.
  • 2Production of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is capped at 25 units per day to ensure the highest quality.
  • 3The reinforced-glass InstaView panel is filled with argon to create a vacuum and maintain a more consistent temperature.
  • 4There is a 24-hour temperature inspection conducted with every refrigerator in production, to maintain standards.

CELEBRATE IN ROME

Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV in Berlin city background

BOND IN BERLIN

Make more space for the people who matter to you with the
LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV.

Berlin is a city known for its buzzing nightlife but with a screen as handsome as the LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper TV, it won't be difficult to convince your closest friends to stay in. Its super slim frame – the width of four credit cards – makes it sit like a window on your wall, add the sonic layering and sound separation of Dolby Atmos®, and you are in for a cinematic treat – in your own home.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wallpaper OLED TV
  • 1The Alpha 9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor uses AI Deep Learning to analyse what you're watching and listening to, and optimise it for your viewing pleasure.
  • 2Up/front-firing speakers provide a cinematic treat, in your own home.
  • 3The 4mm thin frame harmonises with your space and magnetic brackets eliminate any gap between the TV and wall.
Illustration of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV in Los Angeles city background

LOOSEN UP IN LOS ANGELES

When life gets busy, make sure there's time for staying in
and slowing down with the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

Welcome to Hollywood. There's no place better than Los Angeles to enjoy the world's first 88-inch OLED 8K. With an 80 watt 3 way 8 speaker system and 33 million pixels to the screen, it means that you won't miss a thing when you're watching the latest blockbuster. Meanwhile the handcrafted aluminium stand will catch the eye of any design-savvy director who comes knocking at your door.

Availability of 8K content is limited and required for full resolution effect. Picture quality of upscaled content will vary depending on the resolution and quality of source content.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV
  • 1This TV stand is made from top-of-the-range aluminium to enhance rigidity and make for a flawless design.
  • 2The world's largest OLED 8K provides an ultravivid picture and powerful sound.
  • 3A durability test places the TV under harsh conditions for 168 hours to ensure perfect performance.
Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine in London city background

MAKE A CLEAN BREAK IN LONDON

Scrub up your look with the clean silhouette of the
LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine.

Make a fresh start in London with the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine, which is meticulously handcrafted in batches of just 25 a day to make the most of your whites. The front and top panels are porcelain enamel coated for improved scratch and corrosion resistance. LG TWINWash® Mini, a small cold wash only pedestal helps give special care to your laundry by washing two separate loads simultaneously. That's fresh.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine
  • 1With a slight tilt of 17 degrees, the washing machine's door is perfect for an easy load and unload.
  • 2LG SIGNATURE Washing Machines undergoes stringent quality test.
  • 3The porcelain enamel coating of the front and top panels of the washing machine is hardened at a temperature of 700C.

