The Art of Hosting -
Lifestyle with LG SIGNATURE
LG SIGNATURE is thrilled to present "The Art of Hosting" film series in association with Monocle. Through a charming collection of five short films, LG SIGNATURE and Monocle demonstrate how to perfect the role of host for every special occasion, with LG SIGNATUREs advanced products showcased via mesmerizing moving illustrations throughout. Each unique movie focuses on one integral aspect of hosting, each displaying a new inspiring individual to explain their personal experience and know-how when it comes to living their interpretation of a beautiful lifestyle.
In this latest series, LG SIGNATURE focuses on the excellence of the premium brands lineup, with top tips coming from major influencers and the thoughtful reimagining of printed illustrations into enchanting animation. All five motion pictures boast influencers real voices and actual background sounds coming from their homes, which helps audiences imagine a new life of hosting friends and family with LG SIGNATURE. To explore more of "The Art of Hosting", head to LG SIGNATUREs official Youtube Channel.
01. The Mood - Washer/Dryer
A light touch in the Spanish Pyrenees
Setting the mood for an evening of drinks and dinner is best achieved through the careful lighting of ones surroundings. Javier Marset – co-owner of Catalan lighting company, Marset – favours the low glow of directional illumination and a casual atmosphere to put guests at ease when visiting his modern retreat in the mountains. The fastest way to freshen up after a long day on the slopes is to use the LG SIGNATURE Washer/Dryer Combo; its TWINWash and Dual Control features will save valuable time before guests arrive.
02. The Food - Refrigerator
A refined feast in the heart of London
Bringing guests into the kitchen is an ideal way to involve them. Bertie de Rougemont – founder of Londons chicest catering company, Cellar Society – certainly knows a thing or two about hosting. When hes entertaining for friends, de Rougemont favours the smell of home cooking and perfectly chilled cocktails to get them in the mood. The InstaView Door-in-Door® display on the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator also adds some drama when entertaining in the kitchen – once experienced there is no going back.
03. The Drink - Wine Cellar
A nose for the right wine in Tuscany
An invitation to one of James Sucklings soirées at his Tuscan villa is a rare treat. An influential wine critic, Sucklings approach to choosing wine is characteristically considered. He will often theme the evening by grape, country or wine style but also might present wines based on the mood or the tastes of people attending. Correct storage of any vintage is incredibly important. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar provides near perfect condition of temperature, humidity, vibration and light levels.
