Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's auto open door feature with James Suckling and his wife. Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's auto open door feature with James Suckling and his wife.

The Art of Hosting -
Lifestyle with LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is thrilled to present "The Art of Hosting" film series in association with Monocle. Through a charming collection of five short films, LG SIGNATURE and Monocle demonstrate how to perfect the role of host for every special occasion, with LG SIGNATUREs advanced products showcased via mesmerizing moving illustrations throughout. Each unique movie focuses on one integral aspect of hosting, each displaying a new inspiring individual to explain their personal experience and know-how when it comes to living their interpretation of a beautiful lifestyle.

In this latest series, LG SIGNATURE focuses on the excellence of the premium brands lineup, with top tips coming from major influencers and the thoughtful reimagining of printed illustrations into enchanting animation. All five motion pictures boast influencers real voices and actual background sounds coming from their homes, which helps audiences imagine a new life of hosting friends and family with LG SIGNATURE. To explore more of "The Art of Hosting", head to LG SIGNATUREs official Youtube Channel.

01. The Mood - Washer/Dryer

A light touch in the Spanish Pyrenees

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's twin wash system with Spanish Pyrenees background.

Setting the mood for an evening of drinks and dinner is best achieved through the careful lighting of ones surroundings. Javier Marset – co-owner of Catalan lighting company, Marset – favours the low glow of directional illumination and a casual atmosphere to put guests at ease when visiting his modern retreat in the mountains. The fastest way to freshen up after a long day on the slopes is to use the LG SIGNATURE Washer/Dryer Combo; its TWINWash and Dual Control features will save valuable time before guests arrive.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine is laid on the cabin with Spanish Pyrenees background.
Illustration of LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine's dual control feature.

Watch full video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLx-BU8iGpM&t=39s

02. The Food - Refrigerator

A refined feast in the heart of London

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator in the party house.

Bringing guests into the kitchen is an ideal way to involve them. Bertie de Rougemont – founder of Londons chicest catering company, Cellar Society – certainly knows a thing or two about hosting. When hes entertaining for friends, de Rougemont favours the smell of home cooking and perfectly chilled cocktails to get them in the mood. The InstaView Door-in-Door® display on the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator also adds some drama when entertaining in the kitchen – once experienced there is no going back.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator's auto open door feature.
Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator's instaview door in door feature.

Watch full video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6ySXZ6tO88

03. The Drink - Wine Cellar

A nose for the right wine in Tuscany

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's auto open door feature with James Suckling and his wife.

An invitation to one of James Sucklings soirées at his Tuscan villa is a rare treat. An influential wine critic, Sucklings approach to choosing wine is characteristically considered. He will often theme the evening by grape, country or wine style but also might present wines based on the mood or the tastes of people attending. Correct storage of any vintage is incredibly important. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar provides near perfect condition of temperature, humidity, vibration and light levels.

Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's auto lift drawer feature with James Suckling.
Illust image of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's glass touch display feature.

Watch full video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnc5iCXPrCM

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     