LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C have much in common, in the pursuit of stylish, functional design and a craftsman-like precision being central to their success. Both brands are innovators, unafraid to employ the latest technologies and seek out new techniques to improve the quality of their contemporary creations.

LG SIGNATURE is collaborating with Molteni&C S.P.A., the Italian premium lifestyle and designer furniture brand, with exciting projects showcasing the art of luxury living. Indeed, through a range of physical exhibitions and events, the two globally renowned brands – both of which have become favourites of discerning customers worldwide – will share their vision for a life of effortless elegance.

Started by Angelo Molteni in 1934, the Molteni Group is known for exquisite, high-quality furniture pieces that exude a timeless modernity that never goes out of fashion. A global leader in home furnishing and the design sector for three generations, the Group has been awarded one of this year's prestigious Compasso d'Oro Career Award in recognition of more than eight decades of design excellence and continuous innovation. The Molteni Group companies have received many top Italian and International prizes over the years, including Compasso d'Oro Awards and ADI Awards for Innovation.

Both brands understand the power and beauty of understated design, as shown in their unmatched ability to distill each product down to its most essential elements and purpose. It is this, coupled with an attention to detail and an emphasis on quality, that characterises LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C, and enables them to simultaneously elevate their customers' living environments.

For over 80 years, the Molteni Group has spread its Art of Living message through masterfully-designed furniture collections and by sponsoring a range of cultural events and exhibitions. In more recent times, it has also conducted digital campaigns featuring interviews with lifestyle influencers and trendsetters, and like LG SIGNATURE, has found this a valuable means of connecting with millennial audiences.