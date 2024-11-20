Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

James suckling is standing next to the table. James suckling is standing next to the table.

Wine critic
James Suckling speaks
about Wine #4

A Classic versus New Classic Wine Selection for Today

James Suckling is drinking a red wine in front of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

The New Classic Collection

When I started collecting wine in the 1980s and moved to Paris and then London, most wine collections were fairly standardised as the choice was limited to mostly European wines. Until the 1990s, wine collections focused on Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne with the odd German Riesling and Vintage Port. I remember my friend in Bath, England, who had an extraordinary wine collection of these wines that he and his father had collected and this underlined how traditional the world of wine collecting was.

But today is different. We can follow some of the same concepts in developing a serious wine collection such as buying age-worthy wines that are produced from classic grape types or blends. However, we have a whole world of newer producers out there producing exciting wines to collect. We should embrace them too.

James Suckling is looking at the auto open drawer of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
James Suckling is touching led glass display on the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Below is an example of 12 bottles that are currently, or soon to be released on the market, that I would not want to miss. Most should be available around the world.

An organically produced Champagne Agrapart & Fils Champagne 7 Crus Brut NV (94 points)

New Top Growth of Bordeaux Château Canon St.-Emilion 2016 (100 points)

Competition to Burgundy Errázuriz Pinot Noir Aconcagua Costa Las Pizarras 2019 (99 points)

White Burgundy That Feels Like Red Burgundy Louis Latour Corton Charlemagne 2016 (96 points)

New Napa Cult Wine Promontory Napa Valley 2016 (100 points)

Ripe and Beautiful Barolo Pio Cesare Barolo 2015 (96 points)

Benchmark Brunello Renieri Brunello di Montalcino 2015 (100 points)

Majestic Dry German Riesling Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Dellchen GG 2018 (99 points)

Harmonious, Complex Malbec Catena Zapata Malbec Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard River Stones 2018 (100 Points)

Archetypal Syrah Henschke Shiraz Eden Valley Hill of Grace Vineyard 2015 (100 Points)

My Wine of the Decade Almaviva Puente Alto 2017 (100 points)

A Spanish Wine with History Muga Rioja Prado Enea Gran Reserva 2011 (99 points)

James Suckling is looking at a wine in front of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
James Suckling recommends a wine in front of LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Acclaimed as "one of the world's most powerful wine critics" by Forbes, James Suckling is now the ambassador for the newly launched LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Learn more about James Suckling

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     