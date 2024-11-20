A Classic versus New Classic Wine Selection for Today

The New Classic Collection

When I started collecting wine in the 1980s and moved to Paris and then London, most wine collections were fairly standardised as the choice was limited to mostly European wines. Until the 1990s, wine collections focused on Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne with the odd German Riesling and Vintage Port. I remember my friend in Bath, England, who had an extraordinary wine collection of these wines that he and his father had collected and this underlined how traditional the world of wine collecting was.

But today is different. We can follow some of the same concepts in developing a serious wine collection such as buying age-worthy wines that are produced from classic grape types or blends. However, we have a whole world of newer producers out there producing exciting wines to collect. We should embrace them too.