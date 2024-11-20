We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Get Clear Images
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Durable Design
*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
****All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Efficient Portability
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*Operation time of battery is specified as when the product is new. Batteries have a limited lifespan and will reduce in their performance over time.
***Hot Swap feature enables users to replace the battery without powering off the unit, ensuring continuous operation and online status, reduces downtime during battery replacement. X-ray imaging cannot be conducted while the battery is disconnected.
1.5 sec.(Wired) / 2 sec.(Wireless)*
Local Storage
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*Network connection required for wireless functionality.
All Spec
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT
-
A/D Conversion
16bit
-
AP mode
YES
-
Auto Exposure Detection
YES
-
Data Output
16bit
-
Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)
Magnetic
-
Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)
1.5m
-
Image storage on DXD
200
-
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
-
Power unit interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Scintillator
CsI
-
Semi-dynamic Acquisition
5fps
-
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Shock monitoring
YES
-
TFT Type
a-Si
-
Unit Interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Wired Communication
YES
CONTROL BOX
-
AC Power Cord
1.5m (White)
BATTERY
-
Hot swap
YES (1min)
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
BATTERY CHARGER
-
Bundle battery Q'ty
2
-
Slot Q'ty
2
