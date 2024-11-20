Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

21HQ613D-B

LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

LG Medical Display.

21.3" 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

Designed for breast imaging

Display for breast imaging

21.3-inch 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display
Calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

5 Hot Keys
Daisy Chain

Convenience

User-friendly Monitor Stand
Down light & Wall light

High resolution display for breast imaging

High Definition Imaging

Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1. Moreover, this monitor showcases vivid colour, high definition mammography and breast tomosynthesis images including breast MRI, CT scans and ultrasound, ensuring versatile performance across various medical imaging modalities.

Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1.

Multi-resolution mode

Set the resolution mode to fit your needs

The various resolution modes (5/3/2MP) of the 21HQ613D allow users to customise their resolution to better fit their respective needs.

Internal front calibration sensor

Consistency in medical images

The front-sensor, supported by calibration software, enables calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment, ensuring stable image quality.

Focus view mode

Focus on the region of interest

Highlight specific parts of the medical image with Focus view mode. Users can easily select and focus on areas of concern with max brightness of screen, while darkening the rest.

Pathology mode

As if you were looking into a microscope

With Pathology mode, this diagnostic monitor provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.

Streamlined and efficient workflow

5 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operating through an OnScreen menu. They provide a fast and easy way to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings without disrupting your workflow.

The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu.

Presence sensor

Convenient power management

The presence sensor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected for 5 minutes.

Daisy chain

Simple connection.
Less clutter in your workspace.

Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.

Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.

User convenience

User-friendly monitor stand

21HQ613D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.

Swivel ±15°

Tilt -5° ~ 20°

Height 110mm

Down light & Wall light

Ideal diagnostic workspace

Down /Wall light mode enhances readability of documents below the monitor even in low-light environments.

Wall light

Down light

Auto luminance sensor

Automatically adjusts screen brightness

21HQ613D features an Auto luminance sensor which adjusts screen brightness automatically for more readability according to levels of surrounding light.

    All Spec

    DISPLAY

    • Aspect Ratio

      4:5

    • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

      1100cd/m²

    • Colour Bit

      10bit

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

    • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

      1800:1

    • Brightness Stabilisation

      600 cd/m²

    • Pixel Pitch [mm]

      0.165 X 0.165 mm

    • Resolution

      2048 x 2560

    • Response Time

      5ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Size [Inch]

      21.3

    • Surface Treatment

      AG

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

    FEATURES

    • Hot Key

      Yes (5 keys)

    • Brightness Stabilisation

      Yes

    • Auto Brightness

      Yes

    • Presence Sensor

      Yes

    • Front Sensor

      Yes

    • Black Stabiliser

      Yes

    • HW Calibration

      Yes

    • DICOM Compliant

      Yes

    • Colour Temperature

      6500K/7500K/9300K
      Manual(5000K~10000K)

    • Flicker safe

      YES

    • Multi-resolution Mode

      Yes (5MP /3MP /2MP)

    • Pathology Mode

      Yes

    • Reader Mode

      Yes (Text Mode)

    • Focus View

      Yes

    • Light Box Mode

      Yes

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • Lighting

      Yes (Down/ Wall)

    • Super Resolution+

      Yes

    SW APPLICATION

    • Dual Controller

      Yes

    • LG Calibration Studio Medical

      Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    • DisplayPort

      Yes (In 2ea / Out 1ea)

    • DVI

      Yes (In 1ea Dual link)

    • Daisy Chain

      Yes (5MP/48Hz)

    • USB Downstream Port

      YES(2ea/ver3.0)

    • USB Upstream Port

      YES(2ea/ver3.0)

    POWER

    • AC Input

      100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

    • DC Output

      19V @6.32A

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      Less than 0.3W

    • Type

      External Power(Adapter)

    MECHANICAL

    • Borderless Design

      Normal

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot

    • Height Range [mm]

      110 mm

    • Mechanical Power Switch

      Yes

    • One Click Stand

      Yes

    • Pivot

      Yes(±90°)

    • Swivel

      Yes(±15°)

    • Tilt

      Yes(-5°~20˚)

    • Wall Mountable [mm]

      100 x 100 mm

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

    • Dimension in Shipping (WxHxD) [mm]

      524 x 577 x 296

    • Dimension with Stand (WxHxD) [mm]

      364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6

    • Dimension without Stand (WxHxD) [mm]

      364.5 x 473.4 x 78

    • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

      216 / 504 / 672

    • Weight in Shipping [kg]

      11.4

    • Weight with Stand [kg]

      7.85

    • Weight without Stand [kg]

      5.45

    STANDARD

    • IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

      Yes

    • EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

      Yes

    • IEC (IEC 60950-1 & IEC 62368-1 / CISPR 32, 35)

      Yes

    • EN (EN 62368-1 / EN 55032, 55035)

      Yes

    • cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

      Yes

    • CE

      MDR

    • FDA

      510(K)(Class II)

    • ISO13485

      Yes

    • RoHS

      Yes

    • REACH

      Yes

    • WEEE

      Yes

    • MFDS

      Yes

    ACCESSORY

    • Adapter

      Yes

    • Calibration Report (Paper)

      Yes

    • DVI-D

      Yes(1ea)

    • Display Port

      Yes

    • Power Cord

      Yes

    • USB A to B

      Yes

