LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Display for breast imaging
21.3-inch 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display
Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
5 Hot Keys
Daisy Chain
Convenience
User-friendly Monitor Stand
Down light & Wall light
High resolution display for breast imaging
High Definition Imaging
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1.
Set the resolution mode to fit your needs
Consistency in medical images
Focus on the region of interest
As if you were looking into a microscope
Streamlined and efficient workflow
Intuitive Control
The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu.
Convenient power management
Simple connection.
Less clutter in your workspace.
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
User convenience
User-friendly monitor stand
*Auto pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.
Ideal diagnostic workspace
Automatically adjusts screen brightness
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
4:5
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100cd/m²
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
-
Brightness Stabilisation
600 cd/m²
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.165 X 0.165 mm
-
Resolution
2048 x 2560
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
21.3
-
Surface Treatment
AG
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Hot Key
Yes (5 keys)
-
Brightness Stabilisation
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
Yes
-
Front Sensor
Yes
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
Colour Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Multi-resolution Mode
Yes (5MP /3MP /2MP)
-
Pathology Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Text Mode)
-
Focus View
Yes
-
Light Box Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Lighting
Yes (Down/ Wall)
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio Medical
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
DVI
Yes (In 1ea Dual link)
-
Daisy Chain
Yes (5MP/48Hz)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
DC Output
19V @6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot
-
Height Range [mm]
110 mm
-
Mechanical Power Switch
Yes
-
One Click Stand
Yes
-
Pivot
Yes(±90°)
-
Swivel
Yes(±15°)
-
Tilt
Yes(-5°~20˚)
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shipping (WxHxD) [mm]
524 x 577 x 296
-
Dimension with Stand (WxHxD) [mm]
364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6
-
Dimension without Stand (WxHxD) [mm]
364.5 x 473.4 x 78
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216 / 504 / 672
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.85
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.45
STANDARD
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 & IEC 62368-1 / CISPR 32, 35)
Yes
-
EN (EN 62368-1 / EN 55032, 55035)
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
Yes
-
CE
MDR
-
FDA
510(K)(Class II)
-
ISO13485
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
-
REACH
Yes
-
WEEE
Yes
-
MFDS
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes(1ea)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
