LG 55'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

55MH5K-W

LG 55'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

Front view with infill image
4K Surgical Display

55 inch Display for Surgery Applications

Surgical Monitor with an IPS panel offering wide viewing angles.

LG’s 55-inch 4K IPS Surgical Monitor 55MH5K will take your image quality and convenience to the next level.

55-inch 4K IPS

IPS Display with
Wide Viewing Angle

Experience vivid images on LG’s 55-inch 4K Display Surgical Monitor, equipped with an IPS panel that offers a wide 178° viewing angle.

This 4K surgical monitor features HDR10, properly displaying HDR images clearly.

HDR10

The monitor features HDR10 to deliver high contrast and large colour and brightness range.

PBP, PIP & 12G-SDI Support

Multiple Signals on One Screen

55MH5K supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to view multiple signals simultaneously on a single screen.

55MH5K supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to view multiple signals simultaneously on a single screen.

The 55MH5K supports12G-SDI, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable.

12G-SDI Support

The 55MH5K features a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS display with 12G-SDI Support, which enables long-distance transmission of 4K signals over a single coaxial cable without latency.*

*12G-SDI input transmission maximum distance may vary by manufacturers: Up to 50M using BELDEN 1694A cable / Up to 70M using CANARE UHD 5.5C cable.
*12G-SDI is sold separately.
When the main source is missing, the display will automatically switch to a failover source and restore the main source once the signal is back.

Failover Input Switch

When the main source is missing, the display will automatically switch to a failover (backup) source and restore the main source once the signal is back. You can set the main input and failover input in the setting menu of monitor.

Conveniently flip and rotate the monitor to adjust to your needs. Mirror

Mirror & Rotation Modes

Conveniently flip and rotate the image on the monitor. Mirror Mode flips the image around a vertical axis and Rotation Mode provides a 180° rotation of the image on screen.

With ratings of IP 45 on the front and IP 32 on the body except for front, this surgical monitor is protected against contact with solid objects and water.

Protected Against Solid Objects & Water Jets

IP 45* on the front and IP 32* on the body provides protected against contact with solid objects and water*.

*IP 45: Provides protection against solid foreign objects (Level 4 - solid objects larger than 1.0mm and Level 5 - low-pressure jets of water from any angle) IP 32: Provides protection against solid foreign objects (Level 3 - solid objects larger than 2.5mm and Level 2 - vertically falling droplets when enclosure is tilted up to 15° off vertical

This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP45 and IP32 rating. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of protection against solids and liquids may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of solids and liquids.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Inch (Aspect Ratio)

    55-inch (16: 9)

  • Resolution

    4K (3,840 × 2,160)

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass (3.1t, Anti-reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE 1976)

  • Viewing Angles (CR≥10)

    178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    680 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1,100 : 1

  • Response Time (GTG*)

    9 ms (Off-setting), 5 ms (Faster-setting)

FEATURE

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes (LG Calibration Studio)

  • HDR

    HDR 10

VIDEO SIGNALS

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI ×1, DisplayPort ×1, DVI ×1, 12G-SDI ×1

  • Output Terminals

    DisplayPort ×1, DVI ×1, 12G-SDI ×1

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    1 Upstream, 1 Downstream

POWER

  • Power Requirements

    100-240 Vac, 50-60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180 W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3 W

RESISTANCE RATING

  • Resistance Rating

    IP45 (Front), IP32 (Except for Front), IK06

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • Certifications & Standards

    IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2), EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2) IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024), EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024) cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1) FCC (FCC part 15 Class A), FDA (Registration (Class I)), RoHS, REACH, WEEE

USER CONVENIENCE

  • Screen Flip

    Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode

  • PBP / PIP

    PBP (2/3/4PBP) / PIP

  • Failover Input Switch

    Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight (without stand)

    34.8 kg (76.7 lb)

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

