LG 55'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
55 inch Display for Surgery Applications
LG’s 55-inch 4K IPS Surgical Monitor 55MH5K will take your image quality and convenience to the next level.
All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
IPS Display with
Wide Viewing Angle
Experience vivid images on LG’s 55-inch 4K Display Surgical Monitor, equipped with an IPS panel that offers a wide 178° viewing angle.
Multiple Signals on One Screen
55MH5K supports up to 4PBP, PIP and extended ports, allowing you to view multiple signals simultaneously on a single screen.
*12G-SDI input transmission maximum distance may vary by manufacturers: Up to 50M using BELDEN 1694A cable / Up to 70M using CANARE UHD 5.5C cable.
*12G-SDI is sold separately.
*IP 45: Provides protection against solid foreign objects (Level 4 - solid objects larger than 1.0mm and Level 5 - low-pressure jets of water from any angle) IP 32: Provides protection against solid foreign objects (Level 3 - solid objects larger than 2.5mm and Level 2 - vertically falling droplets when enclosure is tilted up to 15° off vertical
This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP45 and IP32 rating. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of protection against solids and liquids may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of solids and liquids.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Inch (Aspect Ratio)
55-inch (16: 9)
-
Resolution
4K (3,840 × 2,160)
-
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass (3.1t, Anti-reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE 1976)
-
Viewing Angles (CR≥10)
178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
680 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,100 : 1
-
Response Time (GTG*)
9 ms (Off-setting), 5 ms (Faster-setting)
FEATURE
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes (LG Calibration Studio)
-
HDR
HDR 10
VIDEO SIGNALS
-
Input Terminals
HDMI ×1, DisplayPort ×1, DVI ×1, 12G-SDI ×1
-
Output Terminals
DisplayPort ×1, DVI ×1, 12G-SDI ×1
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
1 Upstream, 1 Downstream
POWER
-
Power Requirements
100-240 Vac, 50-60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180 W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3 W
RESISTANCE RATING
-
Resistance Rating
IP45 (Front), IP32 (Except for Front), IK06
CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS
-
Certifications & Standards
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2), EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2) IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024), EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024) cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1) FCC (FCC part 15 Class A), FDA (Registration (Class I)), RoHS, REACH, WEEE
USER CONVENIENCE
-
Screen Flip
Mirror Mode & Rotation Mode
-
PBP / PIP
PBP (2/3/4PBP) / PIP
-
Failover Input Switch
Yes
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Weight (without stand)
34.8 kg (76.7 lb)
