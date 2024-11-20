We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K HDR Monitor
Details Mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor.
Immersive Gaming
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
AMD FreeSync™
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
-
Not apply DAS
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
Enjoy 4K and HDR Content
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
Streamlined Control
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Versatile Design
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
960x537x170
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x512x223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
