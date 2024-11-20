Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 24 Inch | FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

24GS50F-B

LG UltraGear™ 24 Inch | FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

(0)
Front view of the 24 Inch LG UltraGear (24GS50F-B) gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms (gtg) response time

UltraGear™ Logo.


Born to game

An image of a race car traveling at the speed of light inside an UltraGear monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Start with speed.

Get ahead from the starting line with 180Hz refresh rate.

Display

24” FHD (1920x1080) display HDR 10

Speed

180Hz refresh rate 1ms MBR

Technology

AMD FreeSync™

180Hz refresh rate

Redefine your game.

Enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic, fast-paced fighter jet imagery
1ms MBR*

On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy​

1ms MBR helps you see the action and opponents with low rates of image blur for a clear gaming advantage.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

HDR 10

Enjoy The Latest Video and Games in HDR

To better realise the vision of content creators, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), supporting more detail in the brightest and darkest parts of an image when viewing HDR content.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, smoother, and faster

AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Designed for the gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-sided narrow bezel design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably.
Borderless design monitor icon.

Narrow bezel design

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Two monitor images showing the front and back of the monitor.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Choose your gaming style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair Feature*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.7

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.7

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2739 x 0.2739

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72%

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Colour Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

SOUND

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    710 x 400 x 156

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 414.2 x 195.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.5 x 322.2 x 39

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.55

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.95

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2024

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    16W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    18W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    15.7W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 1.3A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    NO

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    N/A

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    N/A

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

