We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 24 Inch | FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Start with speed.
Display
24” FHD (1920x1080) display HDR 10
Speed
180Hz refresh rate 1ms MBR
Technology
AMD FreeSync™
Redefine your game.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Enjoy The Latest Video and Games in HDR
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Designed for the gamer
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Choose your gaming style
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.7
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.7
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2739 x 0.2739
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
60.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
NO
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
710 x 400 x 156
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.5 x 414.2 x 195.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.5 x 322.2 x 39
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.55
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.95
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
16W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
18W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
15.7W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 1.3A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
NO
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.