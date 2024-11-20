Purchasers of eligible LG Dishwashers from participating outlets during the Promotion Period entitled to 1x Dishwashing Bonus Pack (“Bonus”). “Promotion Period” is 7th of October 2024 to 1st December 2024, or while stocks last. Product inclusions may vary and be substituted for like product of the same value. The Promoter excludes all liability arising in any way out of the promotion and receiving, taking or using a Bonus, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264.

Any participating outlet should provide the Dishwashing Bonus Pack (“Bonus”) to eligible consumers at the point of purchase.