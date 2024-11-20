Purchasers of eligible LG Dishwashers from participating outlets during the Promotion Period entitled to 1x Dishwashing Bonus Pack (“Bonus”). “Promotion Period” is 7th of October 2024 to 1st December 2024, or while stocks last. Product inclusions may vary and be substituted for like product of the same value. The Promoter excludes all liability arising in any way out of the promotion and receiving, taking or using a Bonus, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264.
Any participating outlet should provide the Dishwashing Bonus Pack (“Bonus”) to eligible consumers at the point of purchase.
Dishwashing Bonus Offer Terms and Conditions for purchases made via LG Online Store. Promotion period from 7 October - 1 December 2024 or while stocks last. There are 450 units of Finish Dishwashing Bonus Pack available. Offer available to eligible purchases of the LG Dishwashers made on the http://LG.com/au online store only during the promotion period. Finish Dishwashing Bonus Pack will be shipped separately to the LG Dishwasher. Please allow 30 days for delivery of the Finish Dishwashing Bonus Pack from date of purchase of LG Dishwasher. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer that requires a coupon code. The OBS Terms and Conditions of Sale applies and available at https://www.lg.com/au/terms-and-conditions-of-sale. Click here for full Dishwasher Bonus Offer LG Online Store Terms and Conditions.