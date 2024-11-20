*Offer extended from 4 August to 11 August 2024 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models 27GS85Q-B, 32GS85Q-B, 27GS60QC-B, 32GS60QC-B made on the http://LG.com/au online store only. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Participating models 27GS60QC-B, 32GS60QC-B and 32GS85Q-B are available for pre-order only. Pre-order offer period 22 July – 11 August 2024 or while pre-order stocks last. Limited stock available. For any purchases of participating pre-order models (27GS60QC-B and 32GS60QC-) made on or before 4 August 2024, shipping will commence on 5 August 2024, allow up to 14 days for delivery. For any purchases of participating pre-order models (27GS60QC-B and 32GS60QC-) made from 5 August 2024, shipping will commence on 12 August 2024, allow up to 14 days for delivery.