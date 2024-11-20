Return of Goods, Terms & Conditions

For Faulty Returns, comprising used product or products returned due to a manufacturing defect are to be returned within the specifications outlined in the "LGEAP Defective Returns Policy". All supporting evidence required to correctly validate your return claim needs to be provided with your initial request in order for LGEAP to correctly assess and validate your claim. Please note that products requested to be returned outside of LGEAP Faulty Returns DOA periods may require pre-inspection by an Authorised Service Agent prior to assessment of your claim. If your product is outside of the DOA Period, please contact our Dealer Support Team for assistance arranging a service call or inspection. The DOA process and the LGEAP Defective Returns Policy does not exclude or modify the statutory rights or liability of any party, including the rights and obligations of any party under the consumer guarantee provisions of the Australian Consumer Law. Nothing in this policy affects the rights of end-user customers or their contractual relationship with you. Information submitted in this claim form will be provided to Freshworks Inc or its affiliates for the purposes of return claim management.

For Faulty Returns, comprising used product or products returned due to a manufacturing defect are to be returned within the specifications outlined in the "LGEAP Defective Returns Policy". All supporting evidence required to correctly validate your return claim needs to be provided with your initial request in order for LGEAP to correctly assess and validate your claim. Please note that products requested to be returned outside of LGEAP Faulty Returns DOA periods may require pre-inspection by an Authorised Service Agent prior to assessment of your claim. If your product is outside of the DOA Period, please contact our Dealer Support Team for assistance arranging a service call or inspection. The DOA process and the LGEAP Defective Returns Policy does not exclude or modify the statutory rights or liability of any party, including the rights and obligations of any party under the consumer guarantee provisions of the Consumer Guarantees Act (NZ). Nothing in this policy affects the rights of end-user customers or their contractual relationship with you. Information submitted in this claim form will be provided to Freshworks Inc or its affiliates for the purposes of return claim management.