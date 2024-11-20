We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOMGo PL5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Simply Stylish
Experience the Sound of Excellence
LG PL5 Bluetooth Speaker
Bring Music to Life
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right with purple lighting, there is a ripple effect under the product.
Feel Big Beats
On a white background, two XBOOM Go's point to each other. They both have red lighting.
Splashproof
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.
*Splashproof only. Do not submerge device
Play for Longer
LG PL5 Bluetooth Speaker
*Battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Music with Added Mood
On a white background, five XBOOM Go show different color lighting.
Customize Your Lighting
Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with yellow lighting.
Multiply the Music
*Connected XBOOM Go speakers must be the same model.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple iOS+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.
USB Charging while You Listen
Use the USB port to charge your devices anywhere you go. You don't need to carry an extra charger.
Answer Calls with Speaker Phone
LG XBOOM Go PL5 will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.
All Spec
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806098738724
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
1.75" x 2
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Aux in (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
20W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
18hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
10W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX5
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
201 x 79 x 79 mm
-
Carton Box
249 x 149 x 130 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
0.62 kg
-
Gross Weight
0.92 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes
