LG Sound Bar S95QR

(0)
Front view with sub woofer and rear speakers

cyber shack review

LG sound bar S95QR and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.



Perfect match with LG TV

Great together. Connect your LG Sound Bar and TV for an immersive experience.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

WOW Orchestra uses both the LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV speakers* at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a whole new level of depth and power. Experience a more immersive sound that you can feel all around you.

Sound and Vision in perfect harmony

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

Elevated sound with AI Processor

With TV Sound Mode Share, the Sound Bar uses your LG TV’s AI Processor to analyse the content you love and deliver clear, accurate sound. From watching the news to playing games, your LG Sound Bar helps you make the most of your LG TV experience.

Easy & Convenient Interface

With WOW Interface, convenience is turned up a notch. Using your LG TV Remote, you can see the Sound Bar menu on your compatible LG TV screen* - and easily select sound modes plus check the connection status.

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface.

Total Power & Channels

Experience 810W of power and 9.1.5 Channels for an immersive audio experience.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Groundbreaking Triple Up-firing Channels

Meet our first Sound Bar with Triple Up-firing Channels. Together, they help deliver a nuanced experience with superb voice clarity and a wide soundstage. Enjoy an incredibly immersive sound experience at home.

Meet the World’s First Triple Channels. It means that LG Sound Bar S95QR delivers a nuanced experience with voice clarity and a wider soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home. In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.

Up-firing rear speakers for
room-filling sound

Hear sound from all around. The 6-channel (4.0.2ch) Rear Speakers distributes 135 degrees sound, to enhance your in-home cinema experience.

Wireless subwoofer makes
the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer integrates a large woofer designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

Collage. From the left, an image of a sub-woofer, the rear speaker is placed on the coffee table in the living room. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar kit and LG TV is placed in the living room. The TV Screem displays sunset beach.

Pioneering authentic sound with Meridian

The LG partnership with British audio specialist Meridian brings prestige sound to your home. As a pioneer of high-resolution audio and a master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in developing and adopting innovative technologies, and redefined how people enjoy their music and movies.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows precise control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in almost any context.

Alt text

High-Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

*Compatible High-Resolution Audio source content required.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

Make setup a snap with 4K passthrough

Streamline your setup and enjoy synchronised high-resolution sound and pictures with 4K passthrough. Simply connect your games console, streamer box or Blu-Ray Player to your 4K TV through your LG Sound Bar over HDMI*.

*Ultra HD Blu-ray utilises the Dolby True HD compression codec. Dolby Atmos® enabled TV/device and compatible source content required.

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Games

Power up with dynamic gaming sound

Get the most from the latest 4K games. LG Sound Bar supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), so you can enjoy smooth, fast gameplay with reduced image tearing from a connected console and TV*.

*Sound Bar, console and compatible TV to be connected via HDMI. VRR and ALLM support required for console and TV. HDMI pass-through supports 4K @ up to 120hz (32Gb/s).

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

Music

The Sound Bar for music afficionados

Unlock exceptional sound. Your LG Sound Bar can reveal the stunning detail in high-resolution music from popular streaming services and personal collections*.

*Subscription fees and home Wi-Fi network required.

Upgrade your sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer

Experience richer sound with LG Smart Up-Mixer, which converts 2-channel audio into multi-channel surround sound*.

*Feature not available on Music Mode.

Sound tailored to your space

Using an internal microphone and spatial awareness technology, AI Room Calibration Pro analyses your room to help tailor sound across frequencies, balancing settings with your environment for natural and realistic sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed. Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network.

LG Sound Bar is place on the ground, showing LG logo right corner of the sound bar. Alexa logo and OK GOOGLE logos are placed on the sound bar.

Choose your voice control

LG Sound Bars work with your favourite AI services. Use your voice with Amazon Alexa™, Google Assistant™ and Siri (for Apple AirPlay2) to control your Sound Bar easily*.

*Requires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Hey Google™ and Amazon Alexa™ requires a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Apple AirPlay® is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features require compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Wirelessly connect between your compatible* TV & LG Sound Bar to enjoy lossless multi-channel audio.


Wirelessly connect between your compatible* TV & LG Sound Bar to enjoy lossless multi-channel audio.
Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    9.1.5

  • Output Power

    810 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    1200 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806091306296

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    2

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Works with the Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    9.1.5

  • Number of Speakers

    17 EA

  • Output Power

    810 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • MQA

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1200 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    5.03 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    4.08 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10.0 kg

  • Gross Weight

    25.3 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    78 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    40 W

