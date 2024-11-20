We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG WOWCAST WTP3
Wireless high-quality audio between TV and LG Sound Bar*
WOWCAST and TV are placed on a light gray background. There is a waterfall image on TV screen. There is a wireless icon between TV and Sound Bar. There is also a small image of a back of TV where WOWCAST is attached and connected in right corner of image.
*LG WOWCAST compatible with 2020, 2021 & 2022 LG Sound Bars feature Wi-Fi connectivity and TVs with HDMI ARC/eARC.
All Spec
COMPATIBLE MODELS1
-
2022 LG Sound Bars
S95QR.DAUSLLK
S90QY.DAUSLLK
S80QR.DAUSLLK
S80QY.DAUSLLK
-
2021 LG Sound Bars
SP11RA.DAUSLLK
SP9YA.DAUSLLK
SP8YA.DAUSLLK
-
2020 LG Sound Bars
SN11RG.DAUSLLK
SN10YG.DAUSLLK
SN9Y.DAUSLLK
SN8Y.DAUSLLK
-
Compatible TVs
Requires TVs with an ARC/eARC connection
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Maximum Transmission
Up to 7.1.4 Channel
CONNECTIVITY(GENERAL)
-
HDMI ARC/eARC
Yes (1)
-
USB (Power Supply Only)
USB - C
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Colour
White (1)
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Bar Mode Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK2
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)
Yes
SUPPORTED AUDIO CODECS
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
65mm x 13mm x 85mm
-
Net Weight (g)
56g
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
108mm x 47mm x 169mm
-
Gross Weight (g)
273g
ACCESSORY
-
Manual
Yes (Simple)
-
HDMI Cable
1
-
USB Cable
1
-
Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)
Yes
WARRANTY
-
WARRANTY
1 Year Warranty
EAN
-
EAN
8806091394514
FURTHER INFORMATION
-
FURTHER INFORMATION
1 LG WOWCAST is compatible with 2020, 2021 and 2022 LG Sound bars featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and requires TVs with ARC.
2 Dolby Atmossource content required for full audio effect.
3 To operate the WOWCAST, turn on HDMI-CEC on the TV and SIMPLINK on the LG Sound Bar.
