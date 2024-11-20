Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Sound Bar SH7Q

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Sound Bar SH7Q

SH7Q

LG Sound Bar SH7Q

(0)
front view with sub woofer

LG TV is placed in infinite space, showing a big wave scene. LG Sound Bar is below the TV. There's a ripple effect under the sound bar.


LG Sound Bar SH7Q

Experience Powerful Sound

Immerse yourself in the clarity of the high-powered
800W LG SH7Q Sound Bar, for a heart-stopping sound experience.

3-Inch Driver Units for Rich Audio

The five 3-inch driver units incorporated in the sleek design of the LG Sound Bar deliver immersive sound, underpinned by deep, rich bass.

Diagonal view with the sound bar. It shows five 3-inch driver units.

Total Power & Channels

5.1 Channel Audio, 800W of power, and a subwoofer – LG SH7Q Sound Bar is the complete package, adding more depth, clarity and power to your audio entertainment.

Total Power & Channels1

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SH7Q is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Wireless subwoofer makes the bass roar

Feel strong, deep bass in your favourite songs and movies. The 200W wireless subwoofer is designed to hit low notes with ease, for amazing volume, sound pressure and bass quality, even in large rooms.

LG SH7Q From left, an image of sub woofer, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountain on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, sub woofer is placed in the living room.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. DTS Virtual:X logo is shown on the bottom right corner of image.

The sound of the cinema at home

LG Sound Bar supports DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theatre for a more immersive audio experience.
LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the right corner of the sound bar. It shows Bluethooth, USB, Optical, and HDMI icons.

Connect conveniently

Easily connect to the device you choose — LG Sound Bar supports Bluetooth, USB, Optical and HDMI cable.

Sound engineered for what you enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar's intelligent algorithm analyses your content to help deliver enhanced performance. Enjoy great sound, whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music*.

*Effect may vary depending on source content.

Elevated sound with AI Processor

With TV Sound Mode Share, the Sound Bar uses your LG TV’s AI Processor to analyse the content you love and deliver clear, accurate sound. From watching the news to playing games, your LG Sound Bar helps you make the most of your LG TV experience.

One remote. Simple control

With the LG TV Remote, convenience is turned up a notch. Switch your Sound Bar on, control volume and sound modes* with the same remote you use for your LG TV**.

*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
**LG TV Remote not supplied with sound bar, it is included with selected LG TVs or may require separate purchase.

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Black

RECOMMENDED TV

  • Size & Matching TV

    65” – 86”

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    800W

  • Sound System

    5.1ch

  • Output Power - Front

    120W x 2

  • Output Power - Centre

    120W x 1

  • Power Output - Surround

    120W x 2

  • Output Power - Height

    30W x 2

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    220W (Active)

  • Output Power - Subwoofer

    200W (Active)

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS

  • Surround Sound Decoding

    Dolby Digital, LPCM, DTS Digital Surround

  • Music Decoding

    FLAC, WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Audio DAC

    Yes (Up to 48kHz)

  • User EQ

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • Sound Types

    DTS Virtual:X, AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Bass Blast

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 1.4)

    - / 1

  • Digital Audio (Optical) Input

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (1)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • WOW Interface1

    Yes

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes (Version 4.2)

  • Smartphone Remote App2

    LG Sound Bar

  • Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible3

    Yes (Volume, Mute)

  • TV Sound Mode Share4

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control4

    Yes

  • Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)4

    Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)

  • Sound Sync Wireless4

    Yes (LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Audio Return Channel (eARC/ARC)

    ARC

  • A/V Sync (0-300ms)

    Yes

  • LED Display

    Yes (LED)

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (USB thumb drives)

  • VRR / ALLM / 120Hz Pass-through

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Cable

    Optical (Toslink) Cable

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Simple User Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    1200mm x 97mm x 145mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    171mm x 390mm x 261mm

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1326mm x 482mm x 251mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    8.6kg

  • Net Weight (Subwoofer)

    5.3kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton)

    21kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

EAN

  • EAN

    8806084412072

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 