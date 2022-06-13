Updates to LG electronics service terms of use and privacy policy (06/27/2022)

Updates to LG Electronics Service.

We sincerely thank our customers for using LG Electronics Service.

We are updating our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, effective [06/27/2022].

You can read the updated version of our Terms of Use here and Privacy Policy here .

Key Updates:

- Updates on how we manage your LG account, which now allows you to use same logins for LG Electronics Service and your local lg.com websites

- Updates on personal information we collect through our product, LG Electronics Service and your local websites, how we use information, and how we share and process

Next Steps:

You will be invited to accept the updated version of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy on and from [06/27/2022].

If you do not agree to the changes, you will be able to terminate your LG account without penalty.

Thank you for continuing to use LG Electronics Service.