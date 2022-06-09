[Notice] Notice on information change of \"Nearby restaurant/Cafe recommendation function\" in the LG calendar app

*. Service subject to change: "Nearby Restaurant/Cafe Recommendation" function in LG Calendar

(This app is exclusively for LG Electronics smartphones and is only installed on pre-Android P-OS (Android 9) versions.)

*. Target models: Pre-P-OS version models of G4, G5, V10 and G6, V20, V30

*. Date of change: June 14, 2022 00:00 (Korea Standard Time, GMT + 9)

*. After the service change: Regarding LG Calendar’s "Nearby Restaurant/Cafe Recommendation" function, information was previously provided based on Google Data and affiliated company’s information, but after June 14th, 2022, the information will only be provided through Google Data. Please keep this in mind when using the function.