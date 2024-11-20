*Promotion Period: Wednesday 4 October to Sunday 8 October, or while stocks last. Offer available for eligible purchases of participating models: 14Z90R-G,15Z90RT-G, 17Z90RE, 27GP850-B, 27GR93U-B, 27GR95QE-B, 27QP88D-B, 28MQ780-B, 32GP750-B, 32GP850-B, 32UQ750P, 34WR50QC-B made on the LG Online Store only. Pre-order is available for the following models; 45GR95QE-B, 27UQ750-W, 32GR93U-B and 48GQ900-B. and Shipping for pre-ordered models begins on 15 October 2023. You must be logged into MyLG account, add a participating model, and apply the Coupon Code LGXPAX30 at the cart to redeem your coupon. Coupon cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. LG's Terms and Condition of Sale apply. Employees, directors and/or officers (and their immediate family members of their households) of LG or of its subsidiaries or related companies and retailers or agencies associated with the promotion, and LG VIP Partners and Business Partners are ineligible to participate in the promotion. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), partner, step parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or first cousin.



**For the chance to win 1 of 3 prizes, entrants must make an eligible purchase of a Participating Product using the Coupon Code LGXPAX30 during the Promotion Period. Promotion Period: 4 Oct – 8 Oct 2023, or while stocks last. For fullTerms and Conditions https://www.lg.com/au/pdfs/Pax-Event-Terms-and-Conditions-2023.pdf. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. 1 entry per purchase. Must be a MyLG member to enter. The first three valid entries drawn will each win a prize worth up to $699.99. There are 3 prizes to be won. Winners will be notified by email and published online at