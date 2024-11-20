We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” (139cm) CURVED OLED TV
All Spec
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (2 Glasses)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS
-
Audio Output
40W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
-
Sound System
Stereo (2-Way, 4 Speakers)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (HTML5) (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)
-
Freeview Plus
Yes (Freeview Plus uses HbbTV technology which combines broadcast and broadband. Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately))
-
Internal Memory
3.9GB
-
Skype™
Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) available for purchase separately.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS
Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (Only HDMI)
-
SmartShare (Network File Browser)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX/DivX HD (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS//MKV/TS/TP/
-
USB Music Playback Formats
AAC/MPEG/MP3/PCM/DTS
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP/MPO
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (3)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1225mm x 753mm x 204mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1225mm x 715mm x 44mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
16.7kg (14.7kg)
-
Wall Mount
Compatible with LG OSW100 wall bracket only
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
-
Energy Star Rating
4½ Stars (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode.)
DISPLAY SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
Self-Lighting OLED
-
Curvature
5000mm Radius
-
Pixel Structure
WRGB
-
Response Time
0.002mSec
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart TV powered by webOS
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
3D
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
