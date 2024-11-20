Please check the following:

Make sure the power plug is connected. Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly. If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process. The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:

-The default setting for robot vacuum cleaners is Auto mode. The default setting for stick vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.

-For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty or Robot Empty buttons while the stick or robot vacuum cleaners are docked to begin the dust emptying process.

-To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.