Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Demande d'achat

BE06LU10

Graveur de disques Blu-ray et lecteur DVD-ROM HD

Toutes les spécifications

TAUX DE TRANSFERT

Lire

BD-ROM (SC/DC) VAC 6x / 4,8x : BD-R (SC/DC) VAC 6x / 4,8x : BD-R (SC LTH) VAC 3,8x : BD-RE (SC/DC) VAC 2x / 2x : BDMV (disque compatible AACS) VAC 4,8x : DVD-ROM HD (SC/DC) VAC 3x / 3x : DVD-R HD (SC/DC) VAC 3x / 3x : DVD-vidéo HD (disque compatible AACS) VAC 3x : DVD-ROM (SC/DC) VAC 16x / 8x : DVD-R (SC/DC) VAC 12x / 8x : DVD-RW (SC/DC) VAC 10x / Pas de support : DVD+R (SC/DC) VAC 12x / 8x : DVD+RW (SC/DC) VAC 10x / Pas de support : DVD-RAM 2x, ZCLV 3x, PCAV 3x-5x : DVD-vidéo (disque compatible CSS) (SC/DC) VAC 8x : CD-R/RW/ROM VAC 40x : CD-DA (DAE) VAC 40x : CD 8 cm VAC 10x

Écriture

BD-R (SC/DC) CLV 2x, 4x, 6x VAC / 2x, CLV 4x BD-R (SC LTH) CLV 2x BD-RE (SC/DC) CLV 2x DVD-R CLV 1x, 2x, 4x, ZCLV 8x, PCAV 8x, 12x, 16x : DVD-R DC CLV 2x, 4x DVD-RW (SC/DC) CLV 1x, 2x, 4x, 6x / Pas de support DVD-RAM ZCLV 2x, 3x, PCAV 5x DVD+R CLV 2,4x, 4x, ZCLV 8x, PCAV 8x, 12x, 16x : DVD+R DC CLV 2,4x, 4x DVD+RW (SC/DC) CLV 2,4x, 4x, 6x, ZCLV 8x / Pas de support CD-R CLV 4x, 8x, 16x, PCAV 24x, 32x, 40x : CD-RW CLV 4x, 10x, 16x, ZCLV 24x

TEMPS D'ACCÈS

BD-ROM

180 ms typ

DVD-ROM

160 ms typ

DVD-RAM

180 ms typ

CD-ROM

150 ms typ

TAUX DE TRANSFERT DE DONNÉES

BD-ROM

215,79 Mbits/s (6 x) max.

DVD-ROM

22,16 Mbits/s (16 x) max.

CD-ROM

6 000 Ko/s (40 x) max.

INTERFACE

Type

Interface USB 2,0 (480 Mbits/s)

COMPATIBILITÉ AVEC LECTEUR OS

Lire/écrire

Windows Vista : Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition Windows XP : Home, Professional, Édition Media Center

FORMATS PRIS EN CHARGE

Lire/écrire

BD-ROM (SL/DL) 25 Go / 50 Go (ver. 1.2) BD-R (SL/DL) 25 Go / 50Go (ver. 1.2) BD-RE (SL/DL) 25 Go / 50 Go (ver. 2.0) DVD-ROM (SL/DL) 4,7 Go / 8,5 Go (ver. 1.1) DVD-R SL 4,7 Go (ver. 2.1) DL 8,5 Go (ver. 3.0) DVD-RW SL 4,7 Go (ver. 1.2 / rev. 1.0, 2.0, 3.0) DVD-RAM 1,46 Go/côté, 4,7 Go/côté (ver. 2.2) DVD+R SL 4,7 Go (ver. 1.3) DL 8,5 Go (ver. 1.1) DVD+RW 4,7 Go (vol. 1 / ver. 1.3, vol. 2 / ver. 1.0) CD-ROM Mode-1, Mode-2 disque de données CD-ROM XA, CD-I, CD photos multi-sessions, CD vidéo Disque CD audio Disque CD-ROM mixte (données et audio) CD-Extra / CD-texte CD-R (conforme à l'« Orange Book », partie 2 : lecture et écriture) CD-RW (conforme à l'« Orange Book », partie 3 : lecture et écriture)

TAILLE

WxHxD

163 x 50 x 260 mm

