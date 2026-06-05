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Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata EasyClean™ UltraHeat™ Gran cap.

Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata EasyClean™ UltraHeat™ Gran cap.

LRGL5843S
Vista frontal de Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata EasyClean™ UltraHeat™ Gran cap. LRGL5843S
Panel de control de la estufa LG LRGL5843S con perillas ergonómicas
Interior del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5843S mostrando sus estantes ajustables
Vista lateral de la estufa LG LRGL5843S destacando su diseño estilizado
Quemadores de alta eficiencia de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Estufa LG LRGL5843S con parrillas de diseño continuo
Vista superior de la estufa LG LRGL5843S mostrando los quemadores
Detalle del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5843S con luz interior
Botones de control de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Vista trasera de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Detalle del diseño ergonómico de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Encendido fácil de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Diseño moderno de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Características energéticas de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Vista frontal de Estufa de piso LG 146L Plata EasyClean™ UltraHeat™ Gran cap. LRGL5843S
Panel de control de la estufa LG LRGL5843S con perillas ergonómicas
Interior del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5843S mostrando sus estantes ajustables
Vista lateral de la estufa LG LRGL5843S destacando su diseño estilizado
Quemadores de alta eficiencia de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Estufa LG LRGL5843S con parrillas de diseño continuo
Vista superior de la estufa LG LRGL5843S mostrando los quemadores
Detalle del horno de la estufa LG LRGL5843S con luz interior
Botones de control de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Vista trasera de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Detalle del diseño ergonómico de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Encendido fácil de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Diseño moderno de la estufa LG LRGL5843S
Características energéticas de la estufa LG LRGL5843S

Características principales:

  • Easy Clean™: Disfrute de un proceso de limpieza simplificado y sin químicos. Ahorra tiempo y energía.
  • Triple Flama UltaHeat™: Quemador para mayor potencia en la parte inferior de tus utensilios de cocción
  • Damping System: Sistema de Cierre Suave en capelo
  • Mayor Capacidad para cocinar platillos de gran tamaño
  • Encendido Automático: fácil de encender con una sola mano
  • Sistema FFD: Bloqueo automático de gas en horno
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Easy Clean: Limpia sin esfuerzo en 10 minutos
  • Triple Flama UltaHeat: Quemador de mayor potencia
  • Encendido Automático: fácil de encender con una sola mano
  • Gran capacidad: Te permite preparar platos de gran tamaño
  • Sistema FFD: Bloqueo automático de gas en horno

Descubre más sobre este producto

Estufa LG con Easy Clean, limpia el horno de la estufa de manera fácil y sin químicos hasta en 10 minuto, gracias a sus 5 quemadores podrás realizar platillos en menor tiempo al poder ubicar utensilios de cocina de gran tamaño, cocine de manera rápida con el quemador UltraHeat este quemador aplica potencia de manera uniforme en la parte inferior de los utensilios, te preocupes por una fuga de gas en el interior del horno? El Bloqueo Automático de Gas, detiene el suministro de gas si la flama se apaga mientras está cocinando. Sin peligro de incendio y quemaduras, ¡Compra Ahora!

Cocina rápido con el quemador Triple Flama UltraHeat™

Cocina rápido con el quemador Triple Flama UltraHeat™

Aplica uniformemente mayor potencia en la parte inferior de tus utensilios de cocción. Gracias a sus 5 quemadores con gran espacio podrás colocar sartenes grandes en la estufa al mismo tiempo
Limpieza sin químicos de una estufa LG con tecnología Easy Clean

Cuidate, Limpia sin Químicos

Gracias a su recubrimiento especial de esmalte hidrofílico puede eliminarse fácilmente cualquier residuo con solo agua. Sólo rocíe el interior de su horno con agua, pulse el botón para activar la función EasyClean 20 minutos y límpie cualquier residuo. "Los hornos de las nuevas estufas de gas LG son más fácil de limpiar"
Estufa LG libre de riesgos de incendio gracias a su tecnología avanzada

Sin peligro de incendio

¿Alguna vez se ha preocupado por una fuga de gas en el interior del horno? El Bloqueo Automático de Gas, detiene el suministro de gas si la flama se apaga mientras esta cocinando. Sin peligro de incendio y quemaduras.
Encendido conveniente de la estufa LG con sistema de ignición fácil de usar

Fácil de Encender con una Sola Mano

Las Nuevas Estufas LG le permiten encender su estufa de forma práctica y conveniente, sin necesidad de presionar un botón de encendido, simplemente gire la perilla al usar la estufa. Mejor aún, no es necesario agacharse o utilizar un encendedor para encender el horno. No se preocupe más del encendido repentino o quemaduras indeseadas.
Diseño elegante de la estufa LG que complementa cualquier cocina moderna

Diseño seguro y con estilo

El Sistema de Cierre Suave previene que la cubierta de vidrio se cierre repentinamente ya que ésta queda suspendida a 45 grados evitando el riesgo de ruptura. El borde de la cubierta está decorada con aluminio, dificilmente se mancha manteniendo la estufa limpia y ordenada cuando la cubierta está cerrada.
Estufa LG con capacidad extra grande para cocinar múltiples platos a la vez

Gran Capacidad

Gran capacidad para cualquier tamaño de comida (El más grande en el mercado: 5,4 pies cúbicos) LG le ofrece la mayor capacidad de la industria para darle la flexibilidad de cocinar alimentos más grandes, tales como pizza o pavo para consentir a su familia.

Pizza más grande

Gracias a la amplitud del horno, puede cocinar alimentos de hasta 46 cm de diámetro, como una pizza.

Pavo

Con mayor espacio en su interior, se puede cocinar un pavo de mayor tamaño.

2 charolas de galletas

Y hasta 2 charolas de galletas al mismo tiempo.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

lrgl5843s
Capacidad
5.8 pies cúbicos
Dimensiones ancho x alto x profundo
758,8 x 912,4 x 682,8 mm
Tecnología Principal
Recubrimiento Easy Clean™
Beneficio Adicional
Quemador Triple Flama UltraHeat™

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIOS

  • Rejilla estandar de horno

    2

  • Plancha

    1

  • Nipple

    1

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESTUFA

  • Tipo de Quemador

    De Gas sellado

  • Tipo de Gas

    LPG / LNG

  • Parrillas

    Amplias

  • No. Rejillas

    3

  • Encendido

    Automático (Presione y Gire)

  • Bisel

    STS

  • No. De Quemadores

    5 (1 Triple Flama)

  • Quemador Triple Flama UltraHeat™

    si

  • Smart

    No

DIMENSIONES

  • Capacidad de horno pies cúbicos

    5.8

  • Ancho Estufa

    758.8 mm

  • Profunidad Estufa

    682.8 mm

  • Profunidad Estufa con manija

    743.4 mm

  • Alto Estufa

    912.4 mm

  • Alto Estufa con capelo

    1,534.2 mm

  • Ancho Interior Horno

    631.0 mm (sin ranura), 608.6 mm (incluida la ranura)

  • Alto Interior Horno

    1160 mm

  • Profundo Interior Horno

    785mm

  • Peso Neto

    Aprox. 66 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Limpieza

    Easy Clean

  • Convección

    No

  • No. de Posiciones de Rack

    7

  • Señal audible de precalentamiento

    No Disponible

  • Sensor de Carne

    No

  • Apagado Automático

    No

  • Display de Temperatura

    No Disponible

  • Luz de Horno interna (Ajuste Automático/Manual)

    Manual

  • Modo de Cocción (hornear / asar)

    Si / No

CAJÓN

  • Manija

    Si (Tipo Bolsillo)

  • Tipo

    Almacenaje (deslizable)

  • Configuraciones de Temperatura

    No Disponible

CONTROL

  • Ubicación del Control

    Frontal

  • Control de Horno

    Manual

  • Control de Quemadores

    Perilla

  • Display

    No Disponible

  • Reloj y Temporizador Eléctrico

    No Disponible

  • Función Bloqueo de Control

    No Disponible

  • Reloj

    No Disponible

  • Unidad de Medida de Temperatura

    °C

  • Volumen de señal

    No Disponible

  • Idioma

    No Disponible

  • Ajuste de Termostato

    No Disponible

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía

    1 año

DISEÑO MATERIALES/ACABADOS

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Manijas

    STS

  • Ventana de vista amplia (Características de la puerta del horno)

    Humo

  • Paneles laterales

    Negro PCM

  • Perillas de control

    Cromo Plateado

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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