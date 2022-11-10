Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Regresa LG<font color = f20085> OLED WEEK</font>1

Regresa LG OLED WEEK

10/11/2022

La oportunidad de renovar tu TV y

vivir una experiencia única.

OLED-WEEK-desktop

Ver tus contenidos favoritos en un televisor OLED por primera vez es una experiencia única. Por eso, queremos que todos renueven su TV para que no se pierdan de la tecnología más innovadora y galardonada.

¡Por eso tenemos una gran noticia para ti!

Regresa OLED WEEK.



Además de tener un producto con una sorprendente calidad de imagen, por pocos días te devolvemos hasta 400.000 pesos de tu compra en cashback a través de la App TuCash, para que lo utilices como desees.

 

Encuentra estas referencias para recibir tu cashback:

 

◉ OLED55C1

◉ OLED65C1

◉ OLED65G1

◉ OLED77G1

◉ OLED55C2

◉ OLED65C2

◉ OLED83C1

◉ OLED83C2

◉ OLED65G2

◉ OLED77G2

 

Conoce dónde podrás comprar y cómo redimir en T&C: https://www.lg.com/co/acerca-de-lg/prensa-y-medios-de-comunicacion

 

Sigue estos pasos para redimir tu cashback:

OLED-WEEK-IMAGEN-CUERPO-ART%C3%8DCULO-DESKTOP

¡No te pierdas la oportunidad de adquirir el TV que quieres con LG OLED WEEK!

Válido del 21 al 31 de octubre de 2022 o hasta agotar las primeras 300 unidades; aplica términos y condiciones; revíselos para garantizar la redención de su cashback.

 

