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Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel

Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel

WM22BV2S6B
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal 22kg/48lbs Victor 2Black Steel, WM22BV2S6B

Características principales:

  • TurboWash™
  • Steam™
  • 6Motion DD
  • Agregar Prendas
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de Secadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado

    22kg/48lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Black Steel “Negro Acabado Tipo Acero Inox”

  • Panel LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Sistema a vapor TurboSteam™

  • Sistema de sensor de secado

  • Steam Fresh™ para eliminar olores y reducir arrugas

  • Steam Sanitary™ para eliminar bactérias

  • Sistema de sensor de bloqueo Flow Sense™

  • Bajo nivel de ruido

  • Tecnología SmartThinQ

PROGRAMAS

  • Programas

    14 Programas 11 Programas con Opción Vapor”

OPCIONES

  • Programa Allergiene™

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología ThinQ

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Vapor Tecnología SPA Steam™

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general

  • Garantía motor

    10 años

PESO

  • Neto

    62.4Kg

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto

    99

  • Profundo

    77

  • Ancho

    68.6

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Calificación

    A

NIVELES

  • Niveles de temperatura

    5

  • Niveles de secado

    5

CONSUMO

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    4,3

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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