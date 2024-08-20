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Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™

Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™

WM5000HVA
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™ WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™ WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 49lbs/22kg, 6 Motion DD, TurboWash™, SmartThinQ™, WM5000HVA

Características principales:

  • TURBOWASH 2.0
  • VAPOR
  • SISTEMA DE LAVADO 6 MOTIONDD
  • MOTOR INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE
  • SMART THINQ
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6 Motion DD

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    22 kgs

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Ancho (mm)

    700

  • Alto (mm)

    990

  • Profundo (mm)

    835

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    95 kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Tipo Acero Inox

  • Panel LED

    Dual LED

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

    Si

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

  • TurboWash™

    SI

  • Panel Touch

    SI

  • True Balance™

    SI

  • Smart ThinQ™

    SI

  • Conexión Wi-Fi

    SI

  • Dispensador Detergente Deslizable

    SI

  • Compatible con LG Twin Wash™ Mini

    SI

  • Fina puerta cromada con diseño novedoso

    SI

PROGRAMAS

  • Cargas pesadas

    SI

  • Ropa Blanca

  • Descargar Ciclo

    SI

  • Limpieza de tina

    Si

  • Enjuagar+centrifugar

  • Planchado Permanente

  • Sanitario

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Allergiene

  • Ropa de cama

  • Ropa de Deporte

  • Toallas

  • Normal

    SI

  • Delicados

    SI

OPCIONES

  • Fresh Care

    SI

  • Prelavado

    SI

  • Reserva

    SI

  • Programa Personalizado

    SI

  • Luz en la tina

    SI

  • TurboWash™

    SI

  • ColdWash™

    SI

  • Enjuague Extra

    SI

  • Red inteligente

    SI

  • Inicio remoto

    SI

  • Conexión Wi-Fi

    SI

  • Temp. Lavado

    SI

  • Velocidad de Centrifugado

    SI

  • Nivel de Suciedad

    SI

  • Señal

    SI

  • Bloqueo para Niños

    Si

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

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Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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