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Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris

Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris

WFS1248ETD
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD
LG Lavadora Carga Superior, LG 6Motion DD, 26lbs/12kg, color gris, WFS1248ETD

Características principales:

  • Sistema de lavado 6Motion DD
  • Tina en acero inoxidable
  • Sistema de auto-limpieza
  • Diagnóstico Inteligente
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Sistema de lavado

    6 Motion DD

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    12

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Alto (cm)

    99,2

  • Profundo (cm)

    60,6

  • Ancho (cm)

    59

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    50 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Gris

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

  • Función encendido Stand By

    Si

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

  • Velocidad de centrifugado variable

    5

  • Temperatura variable

    5

  • Nivel de control de agua

    Ajuste Automático

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Pulsador

  • Filtro de pelusas

    Automático

PROGRAMAS

  • Extra Limpieza

    SI

  • Fuzzy/Normal

    SI

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Lana

  • Quick Wash

    SI

  • Jeans

    SI

  • Favorito

  • Silencioso

    Si

  • Inicio Diferido

    Si (3 hasta 48 horas)

  • Adicionar Agua

  • Bloqueo para Niños

OPCIONES

  • Limpieza de Tambor

    SI

  • Air Dry

    SI

  • Tub Dry

    SI

  • Opción de Lavado

    SI

  • Reserva

    SI

  • Alarma Encendido/Apagado

    SI

  • Bloqueo para Niños

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

  • Indicador de tiempo de ejecución

  • Alarma/señal de mensaje de error

PROGRAMAS-CARGA SUPERIOR

  • Lana

  • Lavado rápido

  • Favorito

  • Extra Limpieza

  • Jeans

  • Fuzzy

  • Limpieza del tambor

  • Silencioso

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Tipo de motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

    SI

  • Sistemna de enjuague Jet Spray

    SI

  • Sistema de lavado 6 Motion DD

  • Opción de manguera de entrada de agua caliente y fría

  • Función de inactividad para cortes de energía

  • Balance automático

  • LED grande

  • Sistema Air Dry/Secado de Aire

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Sistema de enjuague con rociador

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 5 Años tarjeta principal, 10 Años Motor

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